Official — Clergy receive new appointments

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre has made the following appointments, effective June 19, 2024, unless otherwise noted. Current addresses for priests and deacons can be found at www.archlou.org/about-the-archdiocese/.

Pastor Appointments:

Reverend Tung M. “Toan” Do will serve as pastor of Epiphany Church. This appointment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities as pastor of St. John the Apostle Church in Brandenburg, Ky.

Father Do, born in Saigon, Vietnam, studied at the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., and attended major seminary at the Catholic University of Louvain in Belgium. He was ordained on May 22, 2004.

Since ordination, he has served in the Archdiocese of Louisville as pastor of St. John the Apostle; as associate pastor of St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley, St. Joseph Church in Bardstown and St. Rita and St. Luke churches; and as chaplain of Bethlehem High School in Bardstown. He served outside the diocese as a teacher at St. Meinrad Seminary in southern Indiana, assistant professor of Scripture at Sacred Heart School of Theology in Wisconsin, adjunct professor of New Testament at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio and as research professor and lecturer in New Testament studies at the Australian Catholic University in Melbourne.

Reverend Matthew T. Hardesty will serve as pastor of St. Athanasius Church. This appointment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities as pastor of St. Catherine Church in New Haven, Ky.; Immaculate Conception Church in Culvertown, Ky.; and St. Vincent de Paul Church in New Hope, Ky.

Father Hardesty, born in Owensboro, Ky., studied at Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, Ky., and attended major seminary at St. Mary’s Seminary and University in Baltimore. He was ordained on May 28, 2011.

Father Hardesty also has served as pastor of Holy Trinity Church in Fredericktown, Ky., and Holy Rosary Church in Manton, Ky. He served as associate pastor of St. Ambrose Church in Cecilia, Ky.; St. Ignatius Church in White Mills, Ky.; and St. James Church in Elizabethtown, Ky. He also has served as chaplain of the local Courage/EnCourage chapter, director of the Archdiocesan Marian Committee and as assistant to the vicar for priests.

Reverend J. Randall Hubbard will serve as pastor of the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown, Ky. This appointment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities as pastor of Epiphany Church.

Father Hubbard, born in Elizabethtown, Ky., studied at the University of Kentucky and St. Meinrad College. He attended major seminary at St. Meinrad Seminary. He was ordained on June 2, 1990.

Father Hubbard has also served as pastor of St. Martin de Porres and St. Stephen Martyr churches and as associate pastor of St. Helen Church, Holy Spirit Church, St. James Church in Elizabethtown and St. Raphael Church. He has served as chaplain of the Catholic Deaf Community, co-chaplain at Sacred Heart Academy and as presbyteral moderator at St. Raphael.

Reverend Christopher B. Lubecke will serve as pastor of St. Albert the Great Church. This appointment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities as pastor of St. Peter the Apostle Church.

Father Lubecke, born in Milwaukee, studied and attended major seminary at St. Mary’s Seminary and University in Baltimore. He was ordained on May 25, 2013.

Father Lubecke has also served as pastor of St. Catherine Church in New Haven, Ky., and Immaculate Conception Church in Culvertown, Ky. He has served as associate pastor of St. Albert and Holy Trinity Church.

Reverend Michael C. Martin will serve as pastor of St. John the Apostle Church in Brandenburg, Ky. This appointment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities as pastor of Holy Rosary Church in Manton, Ky., and Holy Trinity Church in Springfield, Ky.

Father Martin, born in Indianapolis, studied at Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee and attended major seminary at Sacred Heart Seminary in Hales Corners, Wisconsin. He was ordained on May 27, 2017.

Father Martin has also served as associate pastor of St. Augustine Church in Lebanon, Ky., and Holy Name of Mary Church in Calvary, Ky.

Reverend Johnson L. Thekkudan, C.M.I., a member of the Carmelites of Mary Immaculate, will serve as pastor of Good Shepherd Church in Columbia, Ky., Holy Redeemer Church in Greensburg, Ky., and Holy Spirit Church in Jamestown, Ky.

Father Thekkudan was born in India and studied at Christ College in Bangalore, India, and attended major seminary at Dharmaran College in Bangalore. He was ordained on Jan. 5, 2002.

Father Thekkudan most recently served as administrator pro-tempore of St. Leonard and St. Frances of Rome churches and also presided at the Swahili Mass at St. Martin de Porres Church. Prior to arriving in the Archdiocese of Louisville, he served as parochial vicar at parishes in Bangalore, France and Madagascar. After arriving in the United States, he served the Diocese of Covington as parochial vicar of St. Mary Church in Alexandria, Ky., St. Thomas Church in Fort Thomas, Ky., and St. Henry Church in Elsmere, Ky. He also served as parochial administrator of St. John the Baptist Church in Carrollton, Ky.

Reverend Saju M. Vadakumpadan, C.M.I., a member of the Carmelites of Mary Immaculate, will serve as pastor of St. Peter the Apostle Church. This appointment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities as pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Campbellsville, Ky.; Our Lady of the Hills Church in Finley, Ky.; and Our Lady of Fatima Church in Phillipsburg, Ky.

Father Vadakumpadan, born in Kanjirappilly, India, studied at Christ University in Bangalore and attended major seminary at Dharmaram College, a Carmelite Pontifical Major Seminary, in Bangalore. He was ordained on Dec. 29, 1992.

He previously served as associate pastor of St. Gabriel Church. Before arriving in the Archdiocese of Louisville, he served as a pastor in the Archdiocese of Nassau, Grand Bahama, and served in several parishes in the Diocese of Kalyan in Mumbai, India. He also served as youth coordinator for the western region of the Diocese of Kalyan. He served in several roles in education in India, acting as principal of several schools and as a teacher in various schools.

Reverend Minh D. Vu will serve as pastor of St. John Vianney Church, effective Aug. 1, 2024. His responsibilities as pastor of St. Athanasius will end effective June 19, 2024.

Father Vu was born in Xuan My, Nghi Dong, Nghi Loc Nghe An, Vietnam. He attended major seminary at St. Meinrad Seminary in St. Meinrad, Indiana. He was ordained on May 26, 2018.

Father Vu previously served as associate pastor of the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown, Ky.

Administrator Appointments:

Reverend David J. Carr will serve as administrator of St. Boniface Church while remaining as vice-rector of The Shrine of St. Martin of Tours.

Father Carr, born in Louisville, studied at Indiana University in Bloomington and attended major seminary at Sacred Heart Seminary in Hales Corners, Wisconsin. He was ordained on May 26, 2012.

He has also served as associate pastor of the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown, Ky.; St. Michael Church in Fairfield, Ky.; St. Albert the Great Church and St. Martin of Tours. He served as administrator of St. Bernard Church in Clementsville, Ky.; Sacred Heart Church in Liberty, Ky.; St. Mary Magdalen of Pazzi Church in Payneville, Ky.; and St. Theresa Church in Rhodelia, Ky. He served as spiritual director/chaplain of the Archdiocesan Marian Committee and as a member of the Collegial Chapter of Canons for The Shrine of St. Martin of Tours.

Reverend A. Biju Chathely, C.M.I., a member of the Carmelites of Mary Immaculate, will serve as administrator of St. Catherine Church in New Haven, Ky., Immaculate Conception Church in Culvertown, Ky., and St. Vincent dePaul Church in New Hope, Ky. This appointment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities as associate pastor of St. Bernadette Church.

Father Chathely, born in Thazheakad, Kerala, India, studied at St. Aloysius College and attended major seminary at Dharmaram Vidya Kshetram: Pontifical Athenaeum of Philosophy, Theology and Canon Law, Bangalore, India. He was ordained on Jan. 2, 2005.

Prior to his arrival in the Archdiocese of Louisville, he served in a parish in India and at parishes in Kenya and assisted in pastoral ministry in the Birmingham Diocese, United Kingdom. He also served as director of St. Mary’s Rehabilitation Centre, a school for mentally and physically challenged children in Kenya. He also served at various other schools in Kenya and as a finance councilor there.

Reverend Sheejan P. George, C.M.I., a member of the Carmelites of Mary Immaculate, will serve as administrator of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Campbellsville, Ky.; Our Lady of the Hills Church in Finley, Ky.; and Our Lady of Fatima Church in Phillipsburg, Ky.

Father George, born in Muriyad, India, studied at Jai Hind College, Dhule, Maharashtra, India, and attended major seminary at Dharmaram Vidya Kshetram in Bangalore, Karnataka, India. He was ordained on Jan. 5, 2008.

Since ordination, he has served in various leadership roles in the Archdiocese of Thrissur and the Kalyan Diocese in India. He also served as mission superior and as regional superior in India. He was also the founder and principal of Chavara Public School in Dhule, Maharashtra, India.

Reverend Thomason A. Jose, C.M.I., a member of the Carmelites of Mary Immaculate, will serve as administrator of St. Martin of Tours Church in Flaherty, Ky.

Father Jose, born in Chalakudy, Kerala, India, studied at St. Aloysius College in Kerala, India; Dharmaram Vidya Kshetram, Dharmaram College, Bengaluru, Karnataka; Christ University of Bangalore, Bengaluru, Karnataka, East Asian Pastoral Institute; and Atheneo De Manila University, Loyola Heights, Quezon City, Philippines. He attended major seminary at Dharmaram College, Bengaluru, Karnataka. He was ordained on Dec. 27, 2000.

Father Jose has served in Manila, Philippines; in the Diocese of Gibraltar and in Kerala, India, in various roles, including as a vicar, a prefect, as a chaplain for a hospital and convents, as a school manager and as a bursar/secretary for a shrine.

Other Appointments:

Very Reverend R. Paul Beach will serve as presbyteral moderator of St. Boniface Church while continuing as rector of The Shrine of St. Martin of Tours and as judicial vicar and director of the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Metropolitan Tribunal.

Reverend Terry L. Bradshaw will retire as pastor from the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown, Ky.

Reverend Benedict J. Brown has been re-appointed to serve as administrator of St. Ambrose Church in Cecilia, Ky., and St. Ignatius Church in White Mills, Ky., along with care of St. Clare Oratory for a period of one year.

Reverend Yasley Brito Cárdenas will serve as associate pastor of St. Edward Church and St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley, Ky. This appointment was effective April 1, 2024.

Reverend David W. Harris will retire as pastor from St. Albert the Great Church.

Reverend Jeffrey G. Hopper will serve as presbyteral moderator of St. Martin of Tours Church in Flaherty, Ky., while continuing as pastor of St. Christopher Church in Radcliff, Ky. This appointment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities as pastor of St. Martin.

Reverend Dustin Hungerford will pursue further studies in canon law at The Catholic University of America School of Law in Washington, D.C. This assignment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities as associate pastor of St. Margaret Mary Church.

Reverend Shaji Joseph, C.P. will be the associate pastor of St. Bernadette Church in Prospect, Ky.

Deacon Matthew Millay to be ordained a priest on June 1, 2024, will serve as Associate Pastor of Holy Spirit Church in Louisville, Kentucky.

Deacon Kenneth Nauert, to be ordained a priest on June 1, 2024, will pursue further studies in canon law at The Catholic University of America School of Law in Washington, D.C. His summer residence will be St. Rita Church.

Reverend Anthony T. Ngo will retire as pastor of St. John Vianney Church, effective Aug. 1, 2024.

Revered M. Quan Nguyen will serve as associate pastor of St. James Church in Elizabethtown, Ky. This appointment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities as associate pastor of St. Patrick Church.

Reverend Jeffrey S. Nicolas will serve as presbyteral moderator of St. Catherine Church in New Haven, Ky.; Immaculate Conception Church in Culvertown, Ky.; and St. Vincent de Paul Church in New Hope, Ky., while continuing as pastor of St. Bernadette Church.

Reverend D. Loi Pham will serve as associate pastor of St. Patrick Church. This appointment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities as associate pastor of St. James Church in Elizabethtown, Ky.

Reverend Steven J. Reeves will serve as co-chaplain of Bethlehem High School in Bardstown, Ky., while continuing as pastor of St. Thomas and St. Monica churches in Bardstown.

Reverend Kirby B. Rust will serve as co-chaplain of Bethlehem High School in Bardstown, Ky., while continuing to serve as pastor of All Saints Church in Taylorsville, Ky., and St. Michael Church in Fairfield, Ky.

Deacon Michael Schultz, to be ordained a priest on June 1, 2024, will serve as associate pastor of St. Albert the Great Church.

Deacon Van Tran, to be ordained a priest on June 1, 2024, will serve as associate pastor of St. Michael Church.



Deacon Yen Tran, to be ordained a priest on June 1, 2024, will serve as associate pastor of St. Margaret Mary Church.