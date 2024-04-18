Official — Archbishop makes additional clergy appointments

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre has made the following appointments, effective June 19, 2024, unless otherwise noted. Current addresses for priests and deacons can be found at: www.archlou.org/about-the-archdiocese/

Pastor/Rector Appointments:

Very Reverend Anthony L. Chandler, KCHS

Very Reverend Anthony L. Chandler will serve as pastor of Holy Spirit and St. Leonard Churches while remaining as vicar for clergy and director of the Office of Priest Personnel. This appointment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities as rector of the Cathedral of the Assumption.

Father Chandler, born in Louisville, studied at St. Meinrad College Seminary in St. Meinrad, Ind., and attended major seminary at the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. He was ordained on May 27, 1989.

Since ordination, he has also served as pastor of the following parishes in the Archdiocese of Louisville: St. Bartholomew, St. Francis of Assisi, Holy Family, Immaculate Conception in La Grange, St. John the Apostle in Brandenburg and St. Martin of Tours in Flaherty. He served as administrator/administrator pro-tempore at St. Martha Church (also associate pastor), St. Michael Church and St. Raphael Church. He has served as co-chaplain at St. Xavier High School, as vice chancellor of the Military Archdiocese in Washington, D.C., and as president/CEO of Catholic Charities in Fort Worth, Texas. He is also a member of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, which supports the Catholic Church in the Holy Land.

Reverend Shayne R. Duvall

Reverend Shayne R. Duvall will serve as pastor of St. Frances of Rome Church while remaining as pastor of Holy Trinity Church.

Father Duvall, born in Louisville, studied at the University of Louisville and attended major seminary at St. Meinrad Seminary in St. Meinrad, Ind. He was ordained on May 30, 2015.

Since ordination, he has served in the Archdiocese of Louisville as pastor of St. Raphael Church (also administrator); as associate pastor of St. James Church in Elizabethtown, St. Ambrose Church in Cecilia and St. Ignatius Church White Mills; as presbyteral moderator of St. John Paul II Church; and as associate vocation director for the archdiocese.

Reverend Frederick W. Klotter

Reverend Frederick W. Klotter will serve as rector of the Cathedral of the Assumption. This appointment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities as pastor of Holy Spirit Church.

Father Klotter, born in Louisville, studied at St. Meinrad College Seminary in St. Meinrad, Ind., and attended major seminary at St. Mary’s Seminary and University in Baltimore, Md. He was ordained on May 25, 1996.

Since ordination, he has served in the Archdiocese of Louisville as pastor of St. Martin of Tours Church (now Shrine of St. Martin); as associate pastor of St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley and St. Augustine Church in Lebanon; as sacramental moderator of St. Francis Xavier Church in Raywick, Holy Cross Church in Holy Cross and St. Francis of Assisi Church in St. Francis. He has also served as an assessor for The Metropolitan Tribunal and as a member of the Collegial Chapter of Canons for The Shrine of St. Martin of Tours.

The Dominicans will recommend in the near future a pastor for Holy Rosary Church in Manton, Ky., and Holy Trinity Church in Fredericktown, Ky.

Associate pastor:

Deacon Matthew Millay to be ordained a priest on June 1, 2024, will serve as associate pastor of Holy Spirit and St. Leonard Churches.

Reverend Steven D. Henriksen will serve as associate pastor of St. Frances of Rome Church while continuing as associate pastor of Holy Trinity Church.