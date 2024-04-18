Bulletin Board — April 18, 2024

SERVICES, DEVOTIONS

St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, will offer its monthly VENTUS — eucharistic adoration with modern worship music — on May 1. Adoration will begin at 6:30 p.m. with music and confession at 7 p.m. and Benediction at 8 p.m. A reception will follow in the hospitality room. Contact Dr. Holly Smith for more information at hsmith@stmm.org.

ORGANIZATIONS

Ursuline Sister Larraine Lauter will speak about the non-profit Water by Women organization at the next meeting of the St. Serra Club of Louisville. It will be held at 11:30 a.m. on May 6 at the Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For non-members who wish to attend, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

SINGLES

The Catholic Singles Adults Club for those age 50 and over will gather to play Putt-Putt and eat at Moe’s at 3 p.m. May 5. For locations and more information, call 502-553-1476.

THE ARTS

An evening of stories and song will be presented April 27 by Louisville native and songwriter Neil Medley along with Ryan Beaver and Brinley Addington at the newly renovated Eifler Theater, 2117 Payne Street, at Holy Trinity Clifton School. The concert will begin at 7 p.m.

They will perform and share the stories behind songs recorded by various artists, including Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean and Blake Shelton.

Tickets are $30 or $60 for VIP. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Holy Trinity Clifton School. For tickets, visit www.showtix4u.com/event-details/80522.

SUPPORT GROUP

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

HERE AND THERE

The Louisville Ursuline Associate Community will host a “Come and See” event for those interested in the Ursuline charism from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on April 27 at the Ursuline Motherhouse, 3115 Lexington Road. The session will include prayer and fellowship.

For more information or to register, contact Jane Cruthirds, Lauren Hitron or Lisa Steiner at associates@ursulineslou.org.

Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane, will host a Luau Night from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. April 27. The event will take place in the church’s rear parking lot and will include music, activities for children, a pig roast, food trucks, and a tiki bar.

The Women’s Club of St. Francis Xavier Church in Mount Washington, Ky., will host Bunco on April 25. The cost is $15 per person and food and drinks are included. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and the game starts at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the ministries of the parish women’s club.

ALUMNI EVENTS

A DeSales High School Alumni Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas More Church, 6105 S. Third St., at 10:30 a.m. April 28. DeSales alumni and their families are invited. For more information, contact Brian Reilly at 883-2436.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

The Community Education Series at Nazareth Home will host its next event April 24 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Highlands campus, 2000 Newburg Road.

Cheryl Bruner, an attorney with Pitt & Emison Estate Planning Group, will present “Safeguarding Future Generations of Your Family,” estate planning and preparing for the future.

The event is free and open to the public. Register by visiting https://www.nazhome.org/rsvp/.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer “After you say Amen! The Eucharist and Catholic Social Teaching” on April 22 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane.

The class is $10. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext.1267. For more details, visit https://archlouff.org/.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette church is exploring challenges presented in Scripture relating to faith, the church and the world today via Zoom.

The programs will be offered on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The next dates and topics are:

May 2 and 3: No class due to the Kentucky Derby.

May 9 and 10: White Supremacy: A Consistent Ethic of Hate.

May 16 and 17: White Supremacy: A Consistent Ethic of Hate Part II.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.