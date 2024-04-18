Wedding Anniversaries — April 18, 2024

Frank and Jeanie Bronger, members of Incarnation Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on April 26. Mrs. Jeanie Turner Bronger, retired from Jefferson County Public Schools. Mr. Bronger retired from the Kentucky Air National Guard in 2005 after 34 years of service. The couple have two children and four grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Michael Bisig, members of St. Agnes Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on April 26. Mrs. Bisig, the former Victoria White, has worked for R.A. Transport for 27 years. Mr. Bisig is the owner of M.A. Concrete, which he started 50 years ago. The couple have four children, 14 grandchildren and a great-grandchild.