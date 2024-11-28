Wedding Anniversaries — Nov. 28, 2024

Dave and SueAnn Ryan Warms, members of St. Margaret Mary Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 30. Mr. Warms is a retired pharmacist. Mrs. Warms is a retired public and Catholic school teacher. The couple have two children and four grandchildren.

Allen and Charlotte Anderson Geoghegan, members of the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown, Ky., will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 6. The couple have two children, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. They are celebrating with family.

Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Mayer, members of St. Bernard Church, will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary on Nov. 29. Mrs. Mayer, the former Judie Doniger, retired in 2018 after 19 years with the University of Louisville Physicians. Mr. Mayer has worked with Signature Healthcare for 24 years. The couple have three children and eight grandchildren.