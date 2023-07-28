CEF seeks nominees for Distinguished Catholic School Alumni honors

The Catholic Education Foundation is accepting nominations for its 34th annual Salute to Catholic School Alumni event set for March 5, 2024, at the Galt House Hotel.

Men and women who have attended a Catholic elementary school or high school here or around the world are eligible.

“They will have made significant contributions to their community, the region, the nation, or the global community through accomplishments in athletics, business, communications, education, fine arts, public service, science or service to others,” an announcement from the CEF said. “Candidates will reflect the highest ethical standards and will exemplify in their lives the values and teachings of Catholic education.”

The foundation will select five to six Catholic school alumni to be honored at the March event. Other nominees may be reserved for future honors, according to the announcement.

Current pastors, principals, teachers and other employees of archdiocesan parishes, schools and agencies are not eligible, according to the announcement.

To nominate a candidate by Aug. 31, visit https://www.ceflou.org/alumni-nomination-form/.