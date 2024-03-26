African American Catholic Day of Reflection set for April 13

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry will offer the 37th annual African American Catholic Day of Reflection from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 13 at the Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway.

The day is offered in collaboration with the Diocese of Lexington’s Commission for African American Catholic Concerns. It will begin with Mass celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre and concelebrated by Bishop John Stowe of Lexington. The event will also include various workshops.

The cost is $40 for adults and $20 for students in first through 12th grade. The registration deadline is April 4. To register, visit https://forms.gle/aDRkC44L3T99QeSq5 or call the office at 471-2146.