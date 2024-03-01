Volunteer 2024 — Sharing our Gifts with Others

HOW DO WE SHARE OUR GIFTS IN SERVICE TO OTHERS?

Parishes, charities, schools and other organizations offer abundant opportunities to share your gifts around the Archdiocese of Louisville. Catholic Charities of Louisville and the Office of Multicultural Ministry in particular have pressing need of your help.

Check out the many ways your gifts can help lift your neighbors.

Office of Multicultural Ministries

Catholic Enrichment Center

3146 West Broadway

Duties: Ages 15+, Multiple opportunities, such as answering phones, stocking the food pantry, helping

to pick up and deliver food, carrying food into the pantry,

some typing and graphic design, some filing.

Hours: Flexible during operating hours Monday-Saturday.

To volunteer, call 502-776-0262.

To volunteer at Catholic Charities of Louisville, visit cclou.org or contact

volunteer coordinator Karen Pate at kpate@archlou.org or 502-637-9786, ext. 328

Catholic Charities of Louisville

Administrative/Office

Provides administrative support for Catholic Charities programs.

Duties:

Assist with placing calls, inputting data into Excel and other office tasks. Hours – Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bakhita Empowerment Initiative

(Anti Human Trafficking)

Provides direct assistance and case management to survivors of human trafficking and educates the community.

Duties:

Administrative assistance – Filing, compiling education materials, updating promotional materials, setting up training events, etc.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., various days

Moving assistance – Ages 16+, Join on-call list to assist with moving/setting up housing for clients. Accessibility – Stairs, lifting and carrying.

Outreach – Distribute brochures, educational materials and flyers to community. Hours – Flexible

Collection Drives – Ages 14+; Great for schools and churches; collect quarters and gift cards for clients to use.

Professional Services – Join a call list to provide pro-bono or discounted services to clients as needed, including civil legal services, therapy services and substance abuse treatment.

Tabling events – Work at events to promote the work of Bakhita (training will be provided). Hours – Evenings and weekends, typically.

Common Earth Gardens

Collaborates within the diverse community to increase land access for immigrants and refugees to grow food, develop new farm businesses and build healthy community networks.

Location: Community agriculture sites in Louisville

Duties: Ages 16+ (or younger with supervision) Great for groups; Planting, mulching, weeding and building new community gardens.

Accessibility – May involve lifting/carrying, using shovels, getting up/down off of ground and various weather conditions.

Hours – Flexible

Common Table

Provides training in the culinary arts to those who face barriers to employment.

Location: 1200 S. 28th St.

Duties: Guest chefs teach students kitchen skills while sharing their favorite tips/secrets, personal journey and employment advice.

Hours – Flexible during class times of Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Community Support Services

Through programs like Mother-Infant Care, Mama Matters and

Family Support On-the-go, we offer educational workshops,

support groups, community referrals and resources.

Duties:

Baby Layette Team – Ages 16+, Compile bags and baskets with baby items for mothers.

Hours – As needed, four-hour shift

Host a “Baby Shower” or Food Drive – Ages 16+, Organize a donation drive by inviting friends, family or colleagues to donate items on our wish list.

Indigent Burial Program – Meadow View Cemetery, 11616 Deering Road; Ages 16+ (or younger with supervision).

Help provide a personal and respectful service for individuals who lack resources or family to provide them with burial services.

Hours – Thursdays at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

Mama Matters Support Group Leader/Presenter – Lead mothers in discussions about parenting, self-care, relationships and family wellness. Motherhood experience is preferred. Some training will be provided.

Hours – 2nd and 4th Thursday each month, 11 a.m. to noon.

Donation Room – 2220 W. Market Street,

Ages 16+ (or younger with supervision). Great for groups. Document and sort donations. Must be able to lift up to 25 pounds.

Hours – Tues. and Thurs. 9 a.m. to noon or by appointment.

Fr. Jack Jones Food Pantry

Dare to Care Food Pantry providing food, clothing and

hygiene items to those in need at 2914 S. 3rd St.

Duties: Ages: 16+, (or younger with supervision) Unload van, stock donations, fill prepared bags for clients, serve clients, clean up/close pantry. Accessibility – Stairs, work outside in all conditions.

Hours – Tues., Wed. and Thurs., 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program

Strengthens the voices of those in the region’s nursing homes

and other long-term care facilities by accompanying,

educating and supporting them.

Duties:

Friendly Visitors – Provide companionship or social activity to residents to enhance their overall quality of life. Must complete an initial two-hour training, four hours of continued education annually and receive Safe Environment Training.

Hours – Weekly visits required.

Certified Volunteer Ombudsmen – Advocate on behalf of residents in long-term care facilities to improve their overall care. Must complete initial 36 hours of training and complete 18 hours of continued education annually and receive Safe Environment Training.

Hours – Two-hour (minimum) weekly visits required.

Migration and Refugee Services

Helps those escaping persecution begin new lives with dignity.

Duties:

Childcare Assistant – Assist with childcare when parents are in classes. Safe Environment Training required.

Hours – Mon.-Thurs. 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Daytime ESL Tutor – Ages 16+, Help non-English speakers learn English.

Hours – Flexible during classes Mon.-Thurs. 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

In-home ESL Tutor – Help non-English speakers learn English in their homes. Training provided.

Hours – Flexible

Home Prep Set-up – Join on-call list to help collect home goods, move furniture and set up new homes for refugee families.

Accessibility – Ability to lift and carry large items.

Hours – As needed

Shopping Assistant – Help refugee/immigrant clients shop for the clothing items they need.

Hours – Flexible Mon.-Fri., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 3-hour shifts.

Welcome Teams – Ages 18+ and families. Gather needed items for a refugee family, set up their apartment and meet them at the airport. Provide transportation to appointments for their first two weeks.

Transportation Assistant – Drive newly arrived refugee families to/from appointments. Must have a reliable car, valid license and car insurance.

Hours – Mon.-Fri. during business hours.

New Horizons Mentoring Program – Mentor a refugee child between ages 9 and 17 to encourage academic achievement, practice English and be a positive role model. Must be a Kentucky resident, have a background check, interview and trainings.

Hours – Weekly with a year-long commitment.

PAVE the Way Mentoring Program – Must be 21+ Mentor a refugee high school student, help them practice English and help prepare them for college or their career. Background check, interview and trainings required

Hours – Meet with student for six hours per month for six months.

Sister Visitor Center

A Dare to Care food provider, Area Community Ministries affiliate and emergency assistance program providing basic human needs such as food and financial assistance to Louisville residents living west of 9th Street and north of Broadway. Located at 2235 W. Market St.

Duties:

Personal Shopper – Ages 16+ (or younger with supervision). Welcome clients, select food from shelves, stock shelves and provide general support. Hours – Various on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Food deliveries – Work with a partner to deliver food to participant’s home and obtain client’s signature. Lifting 25 pounds, possibly stairs. Roughly 1.5 hour per week.

Hours – Flexible but prefer same day/time each week.

Financial Assistance/Case Management – Support financial assistance/case management efforts. This may involve interacting with clients or administrative and data entry, depending on volunteer’s gifts. Hours – Flexible, weekly commitment.

