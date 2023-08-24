Bulletin Board — August 24, 2023

SERVICES

A Wedding Anniversary Mass of Thanksgiving, honoring couples marking 30, 40, 50, 60 or 60+ years of marriage in 2023, will be celebrated on Sept. 17 at noon. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will be the celebrant at the liturgy, which will be held at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St.

Pre-registration, which is required, can be made by calling your parish office. The registration deadline is Sept. 1.

An Infant Prayer Service for families that have lost a child will be held Aug. 30 in the Holy Innocents Section of Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road. The service is held on the last Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m.

To add a name to the prayer list, call 451-7710.

The annual Red Mass, which invokes God’s blessing and guidance on all those in the legal community, will be celebrated on Sept. 26 at 12:15 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth Street.

People of all faiths who serve in the legal profession are invited to attend, including attorneys, judges, paralegals and clerks. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will be the celebrant.

OUTREACH OPPORTUNITIES

A community choir that will sing primarily in small ensembles for those seriously ill or dying is forming in Louisville. The Louisville Community Comfort Choir will perform in various settings in and around the Louisville area.

Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month at Hosparus, located at Breckinridge and Dutchmans next to Kaden Tower.

Training will be provided to develop an open, supportive, comfortable and respectful presence at the bedside. Contact Linda Thieneman at lwthieneman@gmail.com for more information.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

HERE AND THERE

Holy Trinity School Clifton is hosting an opening reception for the renovated Eifler Theater Sept. 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the school’s campus, 2117 Payne St. Members of the community are invited to attend. For more information, call the school at 896-8480.

St. Ignatius Martyr Church, 1818 Rangeland Road, will have its next Eagles Chicken Dinner on Aug. 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A quarter chicken dinner is $10 and a half is $13.

An indoor yard sale will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 11501 Maple Way, on Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. to noon. Table rentals are available for $15. To reserve a table, call Jean at 718-5867.

ALUMNI EVENTS

The Holy Trinity Boomer Reunion is planned for those who graduated from Holy Trinity School from 1960 to 1969. It will be held Sept. 24 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Arterburn, 310 Ten Pin Lane in St. Matthews.

For more information, call 484-324-8742 or join the Facebook group called Holy Trinity Boomer Reunion.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

Catholic Charismatic Renewal will present “How does one become Baptized in the Holy Spirit?” on Aug. 27 at 2 p.m. in Holy Family Church’s chapel, 3926 Poplar Level Road. For more information on the presentation or Catholic Charismatic Renewal, contact Bob Garvey at 435-6186.

“Listening as Sanctuary: Introduction to Compassionate Listening as Contemplative Practice” will be led by Kathleen Coyne on Zoom Sept. 12 to Oct. 17. The virtual workshop will offer “concrete skills for engaging with people we don’t agree with and for supporting people in our lives who may have experienced trauma,” according to an announcement.

It will consist of six sessions offered on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30. The cost is $50. Register at NazarethRetreatCenterKy.org.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges in Scripture related to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom. The programs are on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The next dates and topics are:

Aug. 31 and Sept. 1: The dragon and the problem of evil.

Sept. 7 and 8: The beasts and evil in the political sphere.

Sept. 14 and 15: The harlot and the imperial economy.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class. All are welcome.