Mr. and Mrs. Butch Baxter, members of St. Francis Xavier Church in Mt. Washington, Ky., will celebrate their 50th anniversary on Sept. 1. Mrs. Baxter, the former Sheila Thompson, retired from Jefferson County Public Schools after 20 years of service. Mr. Baxter was a member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 502 and retired after 51 years. The couple have two daughters and four grandchildren.