Catholic Charities USA is collecting donations for Maui relief efforts

Catholic Charities USA is collecting donations on behalf of Catholic Charities of Hawaii to assist survivors of the wildfires in Maui.

Parishioners interested in helping with disaster relief may donate at catholiccharitiesusa.org/. The donate button provides the following payment options: bank transfers, credit cards, Venmo, PayPal or Google Pay. Checks may be sent directly to Catholic Charities USA, 2050 Ballenger Ave, Suite 400, Alexandria, VA 22314. Include a notation for Maui Wildfires on the “for” line.  

Catholic Charities of Hawaii will receive 100% of the donations for disaster relief.

