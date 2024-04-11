Bulletin Board — April 11, 2024

SERVICES, DEVOTIONS

Seminarian Cole McDowell will be ordained by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre to the transitional diaconate on April 20. The liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown, Ky.

McDowell is in formation for the priesthood for the Archdiocese of Louisville.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated April 21 at 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

St. Bernadette Church in Prospect, Ky., will host “Stations of the Cross: The Light Shines in the Darkness,” at 9 a.m. April 20. The event will focus on the hope offered by the resurrection. For more information, contact Judy Montgomery at 494-9169.

RETREAT

A Maranatha Retreat, designed for those who are chronically ill and their caregivers, will be held at the Flaget Retreat Center, 1935 Lewiston Dr., on May 11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The retreat will offer spiritual presentations, small-group sharing, meditation and sacraments.

The event is free, but registration is required. To register, contact Denise Bouchard in the Family Ministries Office at 636-0296 or dbouchard@archlou.org.

THE ARTS

An evening of stories and song will be presented April 27 by Louisville native and songwriter Neil Medley along with Ryan Beaver and Brinley Addington at the newly renovated Eifler Theater, 2117 Payne Street, at Holy Trinity Clifton School. The concert will begin at 7 p.m.

They will perform and share the stories behind songs recorded by various artists, including Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean and Blake Shelton.

Tickets are $30 or $60 for VIP. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Holy Trinity Clifton School. For tickets, visit www.showtix4u.com/event-details/80522.

SUPPORT GROUPS

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

HERE AND THERE

Catholic Charities of Louisville will host a grand opening of its new headquarters, the Catholic Charities Center, at 435 E. Broadway on April 15.

The community is invited to attend an open house and receive a tour from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on April 15. Tours will be guided by Catholic Charities staff and should last less than an hour.

Young Catholic Professionals, a group for professionals age 21 to 40, will gather from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 16 at the PNC Plaza, 500 West Jefferson St. Matt Smith, a former Marine Corps officer and an associate director at Humana, will discuss “Work in Witness for Christ.”

The evening will include social time with complimentary wine, beer and appetizers. For more information or to register (appreciated but not required), visit www.ycplouisville.org/.

The Golden Arrow Center for Mothers and Children, 835 E. Gray St., will hold its annual Purse and Jewelry Sale on April 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and April 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Purses, tote bags, scarves, wallets, jewelry and holiday items will be for sale. All money raised will support the families served by the Golden Arrow, located across from St. Martin of Tours Church.

Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane, will host a Luau Night from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. April 27. The event will take place in the church’s rear parking lot and will include music, activities for children, a pig roast, food trucks and a tiki bar.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will speak on the state of the Archdiocese of Louisville, as well as why he has made vocations a priority, at the next meeting of the St. Serra Club of Louisville. The meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. on April 15 at the Pastoral Center, 3940 Poplar Level Road. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. Reservations are required by April 10. To attend, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

The Women’s Club of St. Francis Xavier Church in Mount Washington, Ky., will host Bunco on April 25. The cost is $15 per person and food and drinks are included. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and the game starts at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the ministries of the parish women’s club.

Most Blessed Sacrament Church’s Ladies Altar Society will host a card party from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 14 at Pioneer Hall, 1125 Hathaway Ave., off Taylor Boulevard. Doors will open at noon. The cost is $5 and includes dessert. Proceeds will benefit the ministry of the altar society, which is currently raising funds for new carpet in the sacristy. To register, call Susan Dey at 565-5775.

ALUMNI EVENT

A DeSales High School Alumni Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas More Church, 6105 S. Third St., at 10:30 a.m. April 28. DeSales alumni and their families are invited. For more information, contact Brian Reilly at 883-2436.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

The Louisville Ursuline Associate Community will host a “Come and See” event from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 27 at the Ursuline Motherhouse, 3115 Lexington Road. The session will include prayer and fellowship. For more information or to register, contact Jane Cruthirds, Lauren Hitron or Lisa Steiner at associates@ursulineslou.org.

The Community Education Series at Nazareth Home will host its next event April 24 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Highlands campus, 2000 Newburg Road.

Cheryl Bruner, an attorney with Pitt & Emison Estate Planning Group, will present “Safeguarding Future Generations of Your Family,” estate planning and preparing for the future.

The event is free and open to the public. Register by visiting https://www.nazhome.org/rsvp/.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer “After you say Amen! The Eucharist and Catholic Social Teaching” on April 22 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane.

The class is $10. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext.1267. For more details, visit https://archlouff.org/.



Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, will host a seminar, “The Elephant in the Room,” on April 16 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It will be presented by Erin Cummane, manager of community outreach for Hosparus Health. For more information or to RSVP, contact Allyson Skaggs at akskag01@outlook.com. Walk-ins are welcome.