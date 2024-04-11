Mercy to present “Mean Girls” on stage

(Image Special to The Record by Gabriela Graves)

Mercy Academy will present “Mean Girls” on stage in the school’s Stockyards Bank Theatre, 5801 Fegenbush Lane, on April 25, 26 and 27 at 7 p.m. with a 2 p.m. showing on April 28.Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for students and senior citizens.



Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/mercy-academy/65a97b98f7473e7f5ba9cc32/tickets.