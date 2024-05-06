Vacation Bible Schools planned around the archdiocese

Parishes around the Archdiocese of Louisville are hosting Vacation Bible School faith formation this summer, including:
Church of the Annunciation, Shelbyville
June 3 to 5, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Contact: Lynette Kessinger, lkessinger@annunciationky.org
Holy Trinity Church
June 10 to 14, 9 a.m. to noon
Contact: Margaret Schay, mschay@htparish.org
St. Martin de Porres, St. Augustine, Christ the King and Immaculate Heart of Mary churches
June 10 to June 28, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Contact: M. Annette Mandley-Turner, aturner@archlou.org
St. Aloysius Church, Pewee Valley
June 17 to 21, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Age 4 to fifth grade
Register by May 31. Cost is $25 per child. To register, call 241-8452.
Contact: Mary Hynes, mhynes@staloysiuspwv.org
Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, Bardstown
June 17 to 19, 9 a.m. to noon
Contact: Lauren Nolan, lnolan@stjoechurch.com
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
June 17 to 21, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Contact: Debbie Kamer, dlkcpa@windstream.net
St. Francis Xavier Church, Mount Washington
June 17 to 21, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Contact: Lauren Battcher, lauren.battcher@sfxmw.com
Incarnation, St. Lawrence and Mary Queen of Peace churches
At Incarnation
June 17 to 21, 6 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.
Age 4 to fourth grade
Contact: Rita Schnieders, reris21@gmail.com
St. James Church, Elizabethtown
June 17 to 21, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Contact: Olivia Dvorjak, odvorjak@stjames-etown.org
St. Peter the Apostle Church
June 17 to 21 9 a.m. to noon
Ages 4 to 12, $5 per child
Contact: Maria Berryhill, mariaberryhill@saintandrewacademy.org
St. Margaret Mary Church
June 18 to 20, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Age 4 to fifth grade
Contact: Tara Mattingly, tmattingly@stmm.org
St. Christopher Church, Radcliff
June 24 to 28, 9 a.m. to noon
Contact: Jennifer Jackson, jjackson79slp@gmail.com
St. Dominic Church, Springfield
June 24 to 27; 9 a.m. to noon
Contact: Angela Young, dre@stdomparish.org
St. Michael Church
June 24 to 27, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Contact: Stacey O’Bryan, stobryan@stmichaellouisville.org
St. Albert the Great Church
June 25 to 28, 9 a.m. to noon
Contact: Sister Sarah Yungwirth, OSB, syungwirth@stalbert.org
Shrine of St. Martin of Tours
July 7 to 11, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Contact: Gloria Ritter, ritter.g@gmail.com
St. Martin of Tours Church, Flaherty
July 7 to 11, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Preschool to fifth grade
Contact: Katie Hobbs, ymc@bbtel.com
St. Patrick Church
June 11 to 13, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Rising first to fourth grade
Contact: Joanie Hendricks, jhendricks@stpatlou.org
St. Athanasius, St. Teresa of Calcutta, St. Luke and St. Rita churches
at St. Athanasius
June 19 to 21, 9 a.m. to noon
Kindergarten to fifth grade.
Contact: Debbie Minton, dminton@staparish.com
For more information about each parish’s plans, contact the parish.