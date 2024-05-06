Vacation Bible Schools planned around the archdiocese

Parishes around the Archdiocese of Louisville are hosting Vacation Bible School faith formation this summer, including:

Church of the Annunciation, Shelbyville

June 3 to 5, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Contact: Lynette Kessinger, lkessinger@annunciationky.org

Holy Trinity Church

June 10 to 14, 9 a.m. to noon

Contact: Margaret Schay, mschay@htparish.org

St. Martin de Porres, St. Augustine, Christ the King and Immaculate Heart of Mary churches

June 10 to June 28, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Contact: M. Annette Mandley-Turner, aturner@archlou.org

St. Aloysius Church, Pewee Valley

June 17 to 21, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Age 4 to fifth grade

Register by May 31. Cost is $25 per child. To register, call 241-8452.

Contact: Mary Hynes, mhynes@staloysiuspwv.org

Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, Bardstown

June 17 to 19, 9 a.m. to noon

Contact: Lauren Nolan, lnolan@stjoechurch.com

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church

June 17 to 21, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Contact: Debbie Kamer, dlkcpa@windstream.net

St. Francis Xavier Church, Mount Washington

June 17 to 21, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Contact: Lauren Battcher, lauren.battcher@sfxmw.com

Incarnation, St. Lawrence and Mary Queen of Peace churches

At Incarnation

June 17 to 21, 6 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Age 4 to fourth grade

Contact: Rita Schnieders, reris21@gmail.com

St. James Church, Elizabethtown

June 17 to 21, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Contact: Olivia Dvorjak, odvorjak@stjames-etown.org

St. Peter the Apostle Church

June 17 to 21 9 a.m. to noon

Ages 4 to 12, $5 per child

Contact: Maria Berryhill, mariaberryhill@saintandrewacademy.org

St. Margaret Mary Church

June 18 to 20, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Age 4 to fifth grade

Contact: Tara Mattingly, tmattingly@stmm.org

St. Christopher Church, Radcliff

June 24 to 28, 9 a.m. to noon

Contact: Jennifer Jackson, jjackson79slp@gmail.com

St. Dominic Church, Springfield

June 24 to 27; 9 a.m. to noon

Contact: Angela Young, dre@stdomparish.org

St. Michael Church

June 24 to 27, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Contact: Stacey O’Bryan, stobryan@stmichaellouisville.org

St. Albert the Great Church

June 25 to 28, 9 a.m. to noon

Contact: Sister Sarah Yungwirth, OSB, syungwirth@stalbert.org

Shrine of St. Martin of Tours

July 7 to 11, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Contact: Gloria Ritter, ritter.g@gmail.com

St. Martin of Tours Church, Flaherty

July 7 to 11, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Preschool to fifth grade

Contact: Katie Hobbs, ymc@bbtel.com

St. Patrick Church

June 11 to 13, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Rising first to fourth grade

Contact: Joanie Hendricks, jhendricks@stpatlou.org

St. Athanasius, St. Teresa of Calcutta, St. Luke and St. Rita churches

at St. Athanasius

June 19 to 21, 9 a.m. to noon

Kindergarten to fifth grade.

Contact: Debbie Minton, dminton@staparish.com

For more information about each parish’s plans, contact the parish.