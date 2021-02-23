New ‘Conversations’ episode to air on the Faith Channel in March

The March episode of “Conversations with Archbishop Kurtz,” a TV show featuring the Archbishop of Louisville and his guests, will air on The Faith Channel.

In the latest episode, Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz and Dr. Brian Reynolds, chancellor, discuss the themes of Pope Francis’ 2021 Lenten message and plans for celebrating the Year of St. Joseph in the Archdiocese of Louisville.

Archbishop Kurtz will also welcome guest Teresa Riggs, who volunteers at St. Leonard Church and other Catholic schools and organizations, to talk about her volunteer ministry.

During the show, Archbishop Kurtz and Reynolds will also discuss the archbishop’s 49 years of priesthood.

The Faith Channel is on Spectrum channel 19 with a cable box and Spectrum digital channel 279. The episode will air on Tuesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and Saturdays at 4 p.m.

Bardstown viewers can watch the episode on Channel 19 (BRTV) at 7 p.m. on the first two Mondays of the month and on Bardstown’s PLG TV on Tuesday afternoons at 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The show is also available on iTunes, www.archlou.org/conversations, WLCR 1040 AM radio, WLHN 95.3 FM in Meade County and Breadbox Media.