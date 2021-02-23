Right to Life will honor couple at March 18 banquet

Local Catholics Celesta and Rick Arnold will be honored by Right to Life of Louisville at its annual Celebration of Life Banquet March 18.

The Arnolds, who chair the Respect Life Committee at St. Paul Church, will receive Right to Life’s Schuhmann A. Montgomery Sr. “Volunteer of the Year” Award.

The 48th annual Celebration of Life Banquet will take place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel of Louisville, 830 Phillips Lane. A silent auction and raffle will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by the banquet at 7 p.m. The keynote speaker will be Christian music artist Mark Schultz.

Tickets for the event are $50 for adults and $25 for students. For more information or to reserve a table of 10, contact the Right to Life of Louisville office at 895-5959 or visit www.krla.org.

All COVID-19 health safety guidelines will be followed.