Sister Dolores Ann Therasse, an educator, dies at 92

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Dolores Ann Therasse, formerly Sister Aloysius, died April 26 in Nazareth, Ky. She was 92 and in her 76th year of religious life.

Sister Therasse, a native of Bridgewater, Pa., entered the congregation of the Vincentian Sisters of Charity on Sept. 8, 1954. Sister Therasse transferred her vows when the Vincentian Sisters merged with the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth in 2008.

She ministered as an educator and in parish ministry in Pennsylvania for more than four decades.

She is survived by members of her community.

A wake service will be held at 6:30 p.m. May 6 at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Nazareth. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. May 7 at St. Vincent de Paul with burial in Nazareth Cemetery..

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048.