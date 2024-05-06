St. Gabriel raises funds for CRS

Students at St. Gabriel the Archangel School raised more than $2,600 for Catholic Relief Services’ Rice Bowl during a school penny challenge. (Photo Special to The Record)

Each morning during Lent, students dropped off their pennies in the school cafeteria, according to an announcement from St. Gabriel.

“Alongside thousands of Catholic faith communities across the United States, our Lenten alms will make a difference in the lives of millions of people worldwide,” said the announcement. “Together as a church, support people who seek to build a better future for themselves and their communities.”

CRS Rice Bowl benefits communities across the globe, and 25 percent of the funds remain in the Archdiocese of Louisville to help local non-profit agencies.