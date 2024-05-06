CSAA track champs decided

Champions in four male and female track divisions of the Catholic School Athletic Association were decided during a meet held April 21 at St. Xavier High School.

The final results were:

In the boys seventh- and eighth-grade senior division, St. Agnes School won first place. St. Paul School placed second and St. Andrew Academy was third.

In the girls seventh- and eighth-grade senior division, Holy Spirit School won first place. St. Albert came in second and St. Andrew placed third.

In the boys fifth- and sixth-grade junior division, St. Edward School won first place. St. Agnes placed second and St. Albert the Great School came in third.

In the girls fifth- and sixth-grade division, St. Edward won first place. St. Agnes was second and St. James School in Elizabethtown, Ky., placed third.