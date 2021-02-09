Boy Scouts, adults honored at service

The Catholic Committee on Scouting held its annual Prayer Service and Emblem Presentation at the Cathedral of the Assumption Jan. 31. Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz, Father Jeff Gatlin and Father Troy Overton presided at the service. About 80 Scouts and adult leaders were honored.

The service was shown live on the Cathedral’s YouTube channel, and is available for viewing above.

Awards were presented to the following:

– Three adult leaders received the St. George Emblem for their outstanding contributions to Catholic Boy Scouting. They are Father William Hammer, pastor of St. Margaret Mary Church; Bernie Schum of Pack 306, St. Margaret Mary; and Jessica Webb of Troop 4 at St. Agnes Church.

– The following received the Pope Paul VI Quality Unit Gold Award: Troop 4, St. Agnes; Troop 175, St. Edward Church; Troop 243, St. John Paul II Church; and Pack 306, St. Margaret Mary.

– The following received the Silver distinction: Troop 306, St. Margaret Mary; Pack 327, St. Albert the Great Church; and Pack 346, St. Gabriel Church.

– The following received the Bronze distinction: Pack 308 St. Bernadette Church and Troop 327, St. Albert the Great.

– Twenty Boy Scouts received a Pillars of Faith pin for receiving all four Catholic religious emblems – Light of Christ, Parvuli Dei, Ad Altare Dei and Pope Pius XII. The boys, listed by their Scout units, are:

Troop 175, St. Edward — Mathew Jones, Luke McArthur, Taylor Ludwig, Trenton Ludwig and Aidan Floyd-VanMeter

Troop 243, St. John Paul II — Nathan King (St. Albert the Great), Michael Pemberton (St. Gabriel), Braden Stuecker (St. Albert the Great), Samuel Wetze (St. Albert the Great) and Zachary Young (St. Albert the Great).

Troop 306, St. Margaret Mary — Ryan Tucker.

Troop 327, St. Albert the Great — James Green and Hayden Kappesser.

Troop 380, St. Patrick — Braiden Weaver.

Troop 346, St. Gabriel — Parker Routt, Ethan Scobee and Luke Sutton.

Troop 477, St. Aloysius — John Daly, Keegan Galloway and Daniel Mangione.

– The Pope Pius XII Emblem for high school age Scouts was presented to Boy Scouts in the following units.

Troop 30, The Temple — Kaden Sullivan (Holy Spirit).

Troop 306, St. Margaret Mary — Alex O’Brien.

Troop 346, St. Gabriel — Kaleb Visse.

– Seventeen Scouts received the Ad Altare Dei awards:

Troop 4, St. Agnes — Henry James Schmidt and Murphy Lee Schmidt.

Troop 175, St. Edward — Lorenzo Afable, Andrew Dunlap and Chris Geary.

Troop 319, St. Leonard, Holy Spirit — William DePrest, Henry Dixon, Andy Harris, Cayman Kelting and Luke Vanlandingham.

Troop 321 Middletown United Methodist, St. Albert the Great — Noah Portillo.

Troop 327, St. Albert the Great — Bryce Green and Lucas Santamouris.

Troop 477, St. Aloysius — Ben Doyle, Mason Galloway, James Roth and Tyler Solon.

– In addition, 20 Cub Scouts received the Parvuli Dei (Child of God Emblem) and 16 Cub Scouts received the Light of Christ Award.

To learn more about Catholic Scouting in the Archdiocese of Louisville, click here.