Kickoff for 40 Days for Life to be held at St. Paul

St. Paul Church, 6901 Dixie Highway, will host a 40 Days for Life kickoff event Feb. 14 from 2 p.m. to 3 pm.

Dr. Haywood Robinson, director of medical affairs and communications for 40 Days for Life, will be the presenter. The family physician from the Bryan-College Station metropolitan area in Texas and former abortion provider will speak about his pro-life work.

The 40 Days for Life campaign — which coordinates 24-hour vigil at abortion clinics around the world — will be observed in Louisville during Lent, from Ash Wednesday through Palm Sunday, March 28.

Volunteers can participate in 40 Days for Life by keeping peaceful and prayerful vigil or by praying or fasting.

The local vigil is held outside the EMW Women’s Surgical Center in downtown Louisville from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Parishes and organizations are encouraged to commit to covering daytime or evening shifts by scheduling two volunteers per hour. Individuals may also sign up for one-hour shifts, ideally once per week, during the 40-day period.

Click here to sign up. For more information, contact Carol Masters at 424-6446 or Ed Harpring at 452-4575. All CDC guidelines will be in effect for gatherings, including facial coverings and distancing.