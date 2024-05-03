Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre has made the following appointment:

Deacon Dustin Hungerford

Reverend Dustin S. Hungerford will be administrator pro-tempore of St. Lawrence Church. This appointment will be effective from May 1 until he departs for canon law studies in August.

Father Hungerford, a native of Louisville, attended Bellarmine University and St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Ind., for major seminary. He was ordained to the priesthood on May 21, 2022.

Since ordination, Father Hungerford has served as associate pastor of St. Margaret Mary and St. William churches. He also currently serves as chaplain of Assumption and DeSales high schools.