The Archdiocese of Louisville has donated $10,000 to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops 2022 Collection for the Church in Latin America.

The annual national Collection for the Church in Latin America was Jan. 22 and 23. The collection helps “strengthen families, fund Catholic education and foster priestly and religious vocations,” according to the USCCB website.

For more than 50 years, the collection has enabled Catholics in the United States to express solidarity with the church — from Mexico to the Caribbean, to the southern tip of South America.