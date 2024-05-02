Bulletin Board — May 2, 2024

SERVICES, RETREATS

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer on May 13 at 7 p.m. in the Ursuline Motherhouse Chapel, 3115 Lexington Road. No registration is necessary. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated on May 19 at 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow in the hospitality room. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

A Maranatha Retreat, designed for those who are chronically ill and their caregivers, will be held at the Flaget Retreat Center, 1935 Lewiston Dr., on May 11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The retreat will offer spiritual presentations, small-group sharing, meditation and sacraments.

The event is free, but registration is required. To register, contact Denise Bouchard in the Family Ministries Office at 636-0296 or dbouchard@archlou.org.

ORGANIZATIONS

The Louisville Ursuline Associate Community will host a “Come and See” event from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 18 at the Ursuline Motherhouse, 3115 Lexington Road. The session will include prayer and fellowship. For more information or to register, contact Jane Cruthirds, Lauren Hitron or Lisa Steiner a associates@ursulineslou.org.

The Lay Missionaries of Charity will meet at St. Aloysius Church in Shepherdsville, Ky., on May 8 at 4 p.m. The international group is open to men and women, single or married who want to help others and grow their spiritual life. The gathering will include Mass, Liturgy of the Hours and rosary. Email Martha Green for details at lmcarchlou@gmail.com.

Ursuline Sister Larraine Lauter will speak about the non-profit Water by Women organization at the next meeting of the St. Serra Club of Louisville. It will be held at 11:30 a.m. on May 6 at the Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For non-members who wish to attend, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

SINGLES

Catholic Singles of Louisville, a group for those in their 40s, meets the first Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. Members participate in monthly prayer services and social gatherings, including dances, concerts, trivia and game nights. For more information and for the location, contact Mike Miller at 572-5240 or mike25k@aol.com.

SUPPORT GROUP

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets at St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. On May 8 the topic is “Our Faith & Spiritual Tools to Feed Us.” To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

THE ARTS

Ryan Schuering, who will attend Oberlin College and Conservatory in the fall, will give a piano recital at the Loretto Motherhouse on May 11 at 3 p.m.

Schuering has been playing piano since he was 3 years old and currently studies with Dr. Vernon Cherrix. He has performed in multiple solo and chamber music recitals and has won national awards. The recital is free and open to the public.

The University of Notre Dame’s band will give a free concert at St. Xavier High School, 1609 Poplar Level Road, in the Brown-Forman Cultural Arts Center on May 11 at 4 p.m.

The performance will feature the New Orleans Brass Band and a variety of musical selections, including Frank Sinatra, John Philip Sousa, Peter Diero, Leroy Anderson and South African pieces.

HERE AND THERE

The Ladies of Good Shepherd Church will hold their next Card Party for a Cause on May 14 in Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Ave. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Admission is $8 per person and includes lunch and a door prize drawing ticket. Half of the proceeds will benefit the Good Shepherd Benevolence Fund. For reservations, call 749-9780.

St. John Center, which provides services to the homeless, needs donations of new or gently used washcloths and towels and disposable ponchos. Donations can be delivered to the center, 700 E. Muhammad Ali Blvd., between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily (2 p.m. on Wednesdays). Donations may also be made via Amazon by visiting the center’s wish list at https://a.co/dJQb2rP.

Contact Jim Fulkerson, development coordinator, with questions at 398-3505 or jfulkerson@stjohncenter.org.

ALUMNI EVENTS

Holy Cross High School, 5144 Dixie Highway, will hold a reunion weekend celebrating all classes ending in “4” May 31 to June 2. The reunion will include classes that graduated from Angela Merici and Bishop David high schools.

The weekend will begin with a “Mix and Mingle” at Holy Cross on May 31. Individual classes will host various events around Louisville June 1. A special reunion Mass will be celebrated on June 2.

For more information, contact Jacki Loftus at jloftus@holycrosshs.com.

The Flaget Alumni Association will hold its next meeting and luncheon on May 8 at noon in The Elks Lodge #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church.

The speaker will be Jay Cobb, head football coach of the Trinity High School Shamrocks, 2023 Class 6A State Champions. The cost for lunch is $9. For more information go to Flaget.org.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

Women of the Church, a Catholic leadership forum, will host a regional gathering for women May 31-June 2 at St. Meinrad Archabbey Guest House in St. Meinrad, Ind.

The theme is “Eucharistic Living” and will include presentations, Mass and opportunities for reflection and conversation.

The cost, including room and meals, is $275. The cost is $110 for commuters. For more information or to register by May 13, visit womenofthechurch.org/.

Family Renewal Project will present “Introduction to Theology of the Body,” a four-part series, in the Karmer Center at St. Martha Church from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 13, 14, 20 and 21. The course, intended for individuals over 18, will be taught by Amanda and Preston French. The cost is $20 per person and $30 per couple or family. College students, missionaries and clergy may attend for free. For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/TOB1524.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes, including:

“Seeking Peace During Global Violence: Thomas Merton and the Spirituality of Non-violent Resistance,” May 20, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane.

Introduction to Sacraments, May 22, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church in Mount Washington, Ky.

For more details and a full listing, view the course catalog at: https://archlouff.org/. Each class is $10. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette church is exploring challenges presented in Scripture relating to faith, the church and the world today via Zoom.

The programs will be offered on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The next dates and topics are:

May 9 and 10: White Supremacy: A Consistent Ethic of Hate.

May 16 and 17: White Supremacy: A Consistent Ethic of Hate Part II.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.