Stanley Everett and Rosemary French Wafford, members of St. Francis Xavier Church in Mount Washington, Ky., will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 10. Mrs. Wafford retired in 2016 as a nurse manager after more than 35 years of service at U of L Hospital. Mr. Wafford retired in 2017 after more than 50 years in accounting. The couple have three children and six grandchildren.