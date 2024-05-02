Xaverian Brother James Eckert, a teacher, dies at 79

Xaverian Brother James P. Eckert died April 27 in Topsfield, Mass. He was 79 and had been a brother for close to 62 years.

Brother Eckert, a native of Brooklyn, N.Y., entered the Xaverian community on July 8, 1962.

He served in education and pastoral ministry in Kentucky, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York and West Virginia.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, Brother Eckert taught at St. Xavier High School for 14 years.

Brother Eckert also served as the community’s director at Xaverian High School in Brooklyn. He he a member of the brothers’ communities at Malden High School and Xavier High School in Middletown, Conn., and most recently in Danvers, Mass., since 2020.

He is survived by members of his community.

The Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on May 1 in Danvers with burial in the Xaverian Brothers Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Xaverian Brothers’ Retirement Fund, 4409 Frederick Ave., Baltimore, Md., 21229.