Deacon Perry Carney dies at 82

Deacon Edward “Perry” Carney

Deacon Edward “Perry” Carney died on April 29. He was 82 and had served as a deacon for 47 years.

Deacon Carney was ordained a deacon of the Archdiocese of Louisville in 1977. He served at St. Edward and St. Joseph churches and at Nazareth Home in the Highlands. He began his professional career in sales and then founded Carney’s Carpet Gallery in 1972, which his son John continues today.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty Meyer Carney, son John (Becky), daughters Beth Klem (Greg) and Kelly Doyle (Jodie), a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his siblings, Jack (Lynne), Claudia Cassidy and Therese Flood (Glenn).

Visitation will be on May 5 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on May 6 at St. Edward Church, 9608 Sue Helen Drive, at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.