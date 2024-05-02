Pink and White game aids cancer research

Sacred Heart Academy students accompanied their loved ones who are survivors of cancer onto the playing field before the annual Pink and White Game to raise funds for cancer treatment and research. (Photo Special to The Record)

Frankie Klein, a senior at St. Xavier High School, posed for a photo with his mother Ashley Klein, a breast cancer survivor, before the annual Pink and White Game March 27. (Photo Special to The Record)

Students from Sacred Heart Academy, Assumption, St. Xavier and Trinity high schools raised $25,000 through their annual Pink and White flag football game, which took place April 27 on St. Xavier’s campus.

Sacred Heart Academy won the friendly game of flag football for the sixth consecutive time, according to the school. In addition to the game, boys from St. Xavier and Trinity provide entertainment by performing choreographed dance routines.

Proceeds from the event support Norton Cancer Institute and Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana.

Since the Pink and White Game started in 2007, it has raised close to $375,000. Before the match, cancer survivors and their loved ones were invited to walk onto the field to be recognized.