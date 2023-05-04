Bulletin Board — May 4, 2023

SERVICES and DEVOTIONS

The Marian Committee will hold a First Saturday Devotion at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St., on May 6. Mass will be at 9 a.m. followed by the devotion and reconciliation at 9:40 a.m.

The devotion includes adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, Fatima prayers, the rosary with meditation and sacred music by the Schola Cantorum of Immaculata Classical Academy.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer May 8 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Heritage Room, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be May 21 at 3 p.m at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

RETREAT

A Maranatha One Day Retreat for those living with serious or chronic illness or those who are caregivers will be May 13 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Flaget Retreat Center, 1935 Lewiston Dr. For more information, contact Denise Puckett in the Family and Life Ministries Office at 636-0296 or dpuckett@archlou.org.

ORGANIZATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. May 15 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. Serran Chuck Lynch will speak about parish vocation ministry.

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For non-members who wish to attend, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

St. Joseph Children’s Home is hosting a Building Forever Families open house event May 16 from 6:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. The open house invites community members to take a self-guided tour through the home’s renovated historic building.

SUPPORT GROUPS

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email MaryWuerdeman@comcast.com or Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets in St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834 for more information.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group, for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse, meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

SINGLES

The Catholic Single Adults Club for those 50 and over will meet for a game of Putt-Putt at 3 p.m. followed by dinner at El Nopal at 5 p.m. May 21. For information and directions, call 553-1476.

YOUTH and YOUNG ADULTS

Louisville Young Catholics will hold its next “Distilled Doctrine” event May 8 at 7 p.m. at 21st in Germantown, 1481 S. Shelby St. The evening will include prayerful reading of Scripture using Lectio Divina. Those who attend are asked to bring a Bible.

For more information, email louisvilleyoungcatholics@yahoo.com.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Grotto and Garden of our Lady of Lourdes, a local and state landmark at 601 Presidents Blvd., needs volunteers to help with maintenance from April to November. General needs are watering, trash pick up and pulling weeds. For more information and to schedule a time to volunteer, email stjosaa@hotmail.com.

The Schuhmann Center, 730 East Gray St., a ministry of St. Martin of Tours Church that serves homeless men and women, is in need of donations of women’s spring and summer clothing. Volunteers are also welcome. To make an appointment to volunteer or donate, call Jim Nix at 589-6696.

The Ladies Sewing Society of the St. Joseph Children’s Home, 2823 Frankfort Ave., is recruiting hand quilters or those interested in learning. The society meets Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call Patrice Flynn at 494-1632.

Girl Scout Troop 1981 of St. Albert the Great School is collecting cleaning supplies, paper towels and bottled water to donate to the Ronald McDonald House. Donations can be dropped off at the school until May 15.

HERE and THERE

The Ladies of Good Shepherd May Card Party for a Cause will be May 9 in the church’s Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Ave.

Admission is $8 and includes lunch. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Half of the proceeds will benefit Sleep in Heavenly Peace. For reservations, call 749-9780.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

A men’s Bible study will be offered on Saturdays in May at Holy Family Church in the Saffin Center, 3938 Poplar Level Road. The study will be May 13, May 20 and May 27 from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Sessions will be facilitated by Deacon Pat Wright of Holy Family Church and Deacon Ken Roberts of St. Stephen Martyr Church. Participants should bring a Bible if they have one and are encouraged to bring a friend. For more information, call David McNulty at 270-313-3051.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges in Scripture related to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom. The programs are on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The next dates and topics are:

May 11 and 12: The story of the Bible.

May 18 and 19: Formation of TaNaK.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class. All are welcome.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer “Encountering Christ: Developing Relationship as the Foundation of Catholic Education,” May 9 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Gabriel Church, 5505 Bardstown Road. The cost is $10.

To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext.1267. Class size will be limited and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).