Official — Clergy receive new pastoral assignments

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre has made the following appointments, effective June 21, 2023.

Rev. Robert D. Barnell

Reverend Robert D. Barnell has been appointed pastor of Church of the Ascension. This assignment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities at Immaculate Conception in La Grange, Ky.

Father Barnell, born in Louisville, was ordained on May 26, 2018. He attended major seminary at Mount Saint Mary’s Seminary and School of Theology in Cincinnati.

He has served as pastor of Immaculate Conception since August of 2020. He has also been assigned to the following parishes: St. Augustine in Lebanon, Ky.; Holy Name of Mary in Calvary, Ky.; and St. Bartholomew and St. Edward, where he served the Hispanic community.

Rev. Adam B. Carrico

Reverend Adam B. Carrico has been appointed pastor of St. Aloysius Church in Shepherdsville, Ky., and St. Benedict Church in Lebanon Junction, Ky. This assignment will coincide with the termination of responsibilities at Church of the Ascension.

Father Carrico, who was born in Louisville and grew up in Pewee Valley, Ky., was ordained on Dec. 19, 2015. He attended major seminary at St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Ind.

Father Carrico has served as pastor of Church of the Ascension since June of 2019. He has also been assigned to the following parishes: St. Boniface, St. Gabriel and St. Patrick.

Rev. Anthony L. Cecil, Jr.

Reverend Anthony L. Cecil Jr. has been appointed pastor of St. Raphael Church.

Father Cecil, born in Elizabethtown, Ky., was ordained on May 25, 2019. He attended major seminary at St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Ind.

He has served as administrator of St. Raphael since June of 2022. He has also been assigned to the following parishes: Epiphany and St. Martin de Porres. He also serves as chaplain for Sacred Heart Academy.

Rev. Brandon T. DeToma

Reverend Brandon T. DeToma has been appointed pastor of St. Bernard Church. This assignment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities at St. Michael Church in Fairfield, Ky., and All Saints Church in Taylorsville, Ky.

Father DeToma, born in Louisville, was ordained on May 26, 2018. He attended major seminary at St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Ind., and the Pontifical North American College in Rome.

He has served as pastor of St. Michael and All Saints since June of 2021. He has also served at St. Bernadette Church in Prospect, Ky.

Rev. Augustine Joseph

Reverend Augustine Joseph, C.M.I., has been appointed pastor of Emmanuel Church in Albany, Ky., and Holy Cross Church in Burkesville, Ky.

Father Joseph, born in Thadiyampad in the state of Kerala, India, was ordained on Dec 29, 2009. He attended major seminary at the Pontifical Institute of Philosophy and Religion, Dune, University of Madras in India.

Following ordination and prior to his arrival in the Archdiocese of Louisville, Father Augustine served as assistant parish priest at Immaculate Conception Church, Rajkot, Gujarat, India, while serving as secretary to the Provincial Superior, Rajkot, India; as principal of St. Xavier’s Elementary School, Khambhalia, Gujarat, India; as vice-principal at St. Francis High School.

In 2016, he went to Canada and was assigned as associate pastor and then pastor of St. John the Baptist Church. Since his arrival in the Archdiocese of Louisville, he has served as administrator of Emmanuel and Holy Cross, effective Dec. 1, 2022.

Rev. George Otuma

Reverend George Otuma, A.J., has been appointed to serve as pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary, Christ the King and St. Augustine churches. This assignment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities at St. Bernard Church in Clemenstville, Ky., and Sacred Heart Church in Liberty, Ky.

Father Otuma, born in Arua, Uganda, was ordained on July 21, 2001. He attended major seminary at the Apostles of Jesus Philosophicum Langata, Nairobi, Kenya, Apostles of Jesus Theologicum Langata, Nairobi, Kenya and the Pontifical Urbaniana University of Rome.

Prior to arriving in the Archdiocese of Louisville, he served at the following parishes: Holy Cross in Kauda, Nuba Mountains, Diocese of El Obeid Sudan; Oluko Catholic Parish in Arua Diocese, Uganda, and Lorengedwat Catholic Parish in Moroto Diocese, Uganda.

Father Otuma has served as pastor of St. Bernard and Sacred Heart since June 21, 2017. He also served in the Archdiocese of Louisville at Holy Spirit Church.

Rev. Benni Pengiparambil

Reverend Benni Pengiparambil, C.M.I., has been appointed pastor of Mary Queen of Peace Church. This assignment coincides with the termination of his responsibilities at St. Teresa of Calcutta in Fairdale.

Father Pengiparambil, born in Kuttikad, Kerala, India, was ordained a priest on Jan. 1, 2000. He attended major seminary at Dharmaram Vidya Kshetram (DVK-Pontifical Athenaeum), Bangalore, India.

Prior to his arrival in the Archdiocese of Louisville, he served as pastor of Christ the King Church in Bangalore and pastor of St. Mary’s Church, Mumbail, Kalyan Diocese, India.

He served as director of Christ Academy School in Bangalore, principal of St. George High School, Mumbai, and vice-principal of Carmel Higher Secondary School, Chalakud, India. He also served in the teaching profession in India and as secretary of the Commission for Evangelization and Proclamation in the Mandya Diocese.

Father Pengiparambil has served as pastor at St. Teresa of Calcutta since June of 2020. He also served in the Archdiocese of Louisville at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church.

Rev. Christopher S. Rhodes

Reverend Christopher S. Rhodes has been appointed pastor of Immaculate Conception Church in La Grange, Ky. This assignment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities at Immaculate Heart of Mary, Christ the King and St. Augustine churches.

Father Rhodes, born in Dallas, was ordained on May 26, 2012. He attended major seminary at St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Ind., and The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.

He has served as pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary, Christ the King and St. Augustine since June 19, 2019. He has also been assigned to the following parishes: St. Augustine in Lebanon, Ky.; the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown, Ky.; St. Elizabeth of Hungary; Holy Name of Mary in Calvary, Ky.; Our Mother of Sorrows; St. Michael in Fairfield, Ky.; St. Patrick and St. Therese of Lisieux.

Rev. David G. Sánchez

Reverend David G. Sánchez has been appointed pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Church. This assignment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities at Church of the Annunciation in Shelbyville, Ky., and St. John Chrysostom in Eminence, Ky.

Father Sánchez, born in Caguas, Puerto Rico, was ordained on June 8, 2002. He attended major seminary at St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Ind. In 2018, he earned a Master’s in Ecclesial Administration and Management from The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.

He has served as pastor of Church of the Annunciation and St. John Chrysostom since August of 2020. He has also been assigned to the following parishes: St. Augustine in Lebanon, Ky.; Holy Spirit; St. Joseph; and Holy Name.

He also served as minister for the Hispanic and Latino communities of Region VII. He currently serves as the vice-president of the National Association of Hispanic Priests, USA. He served previously in the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps.

Rev. Scott J. Wimsett

Reverend Scott J. Wimsett has been appointed pastor of St. Francis Xavier Church in Raywick, Ky., and St. Charles Church in Saint Mary, Ky. This assignment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities at Our Lady of Lourdes Church.

Father Wimsett, who was born in Bardstown, Ky., and grew up in New Haven, Ky., was ordained on May 28, 1988. He attended major seminary at Saint Mary’s Seminary and University in Baltimore.

Father Wimsett has served as pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes since June 22, 2011. He has also been assigned to the following parishes: St. James in Elizabethtown, Ky.; St. Martha; Immaculate Conception in La Grange, Ky.; St. Edward and Saint Francis Xavier in Mount Washington, Ky.

Administrator Appointments:

Rev. Jean Gonzalez Romero

Reverend Jean Gonzalez Romero has been appointed to serve as administrator of Church of the Annunciation in Shelbyville, Ky., and St. John Chrysostom Church in Eminence, Ky. This assignment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities at St. James Church in Elizabethtown, Ky.

Father Gonzalez, born in Guantanamo, Cuba, was ordained on Jan. 24, 2004. He attended major seminary at St. Basilio Magno Seminary in Santiago, Cuba, and St. Carlos and St. Ambrosio Seminary in La Habana, Cuba.

Prior to his arrival in the Archdiocese of Louisville, he served as rector of the Cathedral Santa Catalina de Ricci and as pastor of Santa Isidro Labrador Parish, Maisi, Cuba.

In the Diocese of Guantanamo-Baracoa, Cuba, he also served as a member of the Presbyteral Council and Council of Advisors, as judicial vicar, the bishop’s Master of Ceremony and director of Human and Spiritual Formation of Catholic Charities. He also served as diocesan director of youth ministry and a member of the National Youth Commission of Cuban Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Father Gonzalez has served as associate pastor of St. James since June of 2022. He also served in the Archdiocese of Louisville at the following parishes: St. Rita and St. Peter the Apostle.

Rev. Kirby Rust

Reverend Kirby Rust has been appointed to serve as administrator of St. Michael Church in Fairfield, Ky., and All Saints Church in Taylorsville, Ky.

Father Rust, born in Louisville, was ordained on May 25, 2019. He attended major seminary at Kenrick-Glennon Seminary in St. Louis, the Pontifical North American College in Rome and Mount Saint Mary’s of the West in Cincinnati. He is currently completing postgraduate studies in moral theology at the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome.

Following ordination, he served as associate pastor of St. James in Elizabethtown, Ky.

Rev. Jinto Thomas

Reverend Jinto Thomas has been appointed to serve as administrator of St. Bernard Church in Clemenstville, Ky., and Sacred Heart Church in Liberty, Ky. This assignment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities at St. Augustine Church in Lebanon, Ky., and Holy Name of Mary Church in Calvary, Ky.

Father Thomas, born in Snehagiri, Kerala, India, was ordained a priest on Dec. 28, 2011. He attended major seminary at Dharmaram College in Bangalore, India.

Prior to his arrival in the Archdiocese of Louisville, he served as an assistant parish priest at St. Xavier’s Monastery Parish in Pullur, Kerala; parish priest at St. Thomas in the Kalyan Diocese; chaplain at Marymatha CHF Provincial House in Jalgaon; priest in charge at St. John’s praying community in Shahadha, Maharashtra; confessor at St. Joseph Convent in Jalgaon and St. Aloysius Convent in Bhusawal; and as a vice principal and teacher at several schools.

Since his arrival in the Archdiocese of Louisville, he served as associate pastor of St. Augustine in Lebanon and Holy Name of Mary in Calvary, effective Dec. 1, 2022.

Other Appointments:

Reverend Benedict J. Brown has been re-appointed to serve as administrator of St. Ambrose Church in Cecilia, Ky., and St. Ignatius Church in White Mills, Ky., along with care of St. Clare Oratory for one year.

Deacon Lucio Caruso has been appointed to serve as pastoral administrator of St. Teresa of Calcutta Church in Fairdale while continuing as pastoral administrator of St. Ignatius Martyr Church.

Reverend Patrick J. Dolan has been re-appointed to serve as administrator of Good Shepherd Church in Columbia, Ky.; Holy Redeemer Church in Greensburg, Ky.; and Holy Spirit in Jamestown, Ky., for one year.

Reverend Harry J. Gelthaus has been appointed to serve as sacramental moderator of St. Teresa of Calcutta Church in Fairdale while continuing to serve as sacramental moderator of St. Ignatius Martyr Church.

Reverend Terry L. Langford will retire as pastor of St. Aloysius Church in Shepherdsville, Ky., and St. Benedict in Lebanon Junction, Ky.

Reverend David W. Naylor will retire as pastor of St. Francis Xavier Church in Raywick, Ky., and St. Charles Church in St. Mary, Ky.

Reverend Charles D. Walker will retire as administrator of St. Bernard Church.

Reverend Daniel Whelan will serve as associate pastor of St. Augustine Church in Lebanon, Ky., and Holy Name of Mary Church in Calvary, Ky.