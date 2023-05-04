Youth

Senior projects showcase student creativity  

by

Presentation Academy seniors enrolled in the Senior Independent Program applied their creativity to produce a variety of projects this year.

Following is a sampling of projects designed and produced by seniors. 

  • Cassandra Sullivan created stuffed animals made from sustainable recycled materials. They will be donated to a nonprofit that serves women and families. 
  • Fatimah Alawami designed an educational magazine about Latin American dances.
  • Allie Conover wrote and directed a horror/comedy play called “The Haunting.” It was presented on stage April 27 at the school’s Arts and Athletic Center on S. Fourth Street.

Presentation’s Senior Independent Program was established in 2014 to “fill a niche for seniors who wished to study something they were passionate about but did not have time to pursue outside of school, work and extracurricular activities,” according to Presentation.

Tags from the story
,
0
The Record
Written By
The Record
More from The Record
Event highlights green practices of parishes
By Jessica Able, Record Staff Writer A half-dozen faith communities gathered last week...
Read More
Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *