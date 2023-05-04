Senior projects showcase student creativity  

Presentation Academy seniors enrolled in the Senior Independent Program applied their creativity to produce a variety of projects this year.

Following is a sampling of projects designed and produced by seniors.

Cassandra Sullivan created stuffed animals made from sustainable recycled materials. They will be donated to a nonprofit that serves women and families.

Fatimah Alawami designed an educational magazine about Latin American dances.

Allie Conover wrote and directed a horror/comedy play called “The Haunting.” It was presented on stage April 27 at the school’s Arts and Athletic Center on S. Fourth Street.

Presentation’s Senior Independent Program was established in 2014 to “fill a niche for seniors who wished to study something they were passionate about but did not have time to pursue outside of school, work and extracurricular activities,” according to Presentation.