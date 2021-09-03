St. James School, which recently began its 117 consecutive year of educating students, has announced the honorees of its initial Distinguished Alumni class. Those being honored will be inducted at the school, 1826 Edenside Drive, on Sept. 15.

The inductees are:

Romano Mazzoli , who served in the Kentucky State Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives from 1971 to 1995. After teaching at the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law, Mazzoli was named a Fellow at the Institute of Politics at Harvard University.

Msgr. Alfred F. Horrigan , founding president of Bellarmine University. Msgr. Horrigan was pastor of St. James Church from 1975 to 1984. He served as chairman of Louisville's Human Relations Commission and in 2003 was inducted into the Kentucky Civil Rights Hall of Fame.

Bishop Charles Maloney served as auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Louisville for 51 years. He took part in all four sessions of the Second Vatican Council from 1962 to 1965.

John Howard Lechleiter was a successful businessman and prolific Catholic volunteer. Lechleiter's leadership, generosity and benevolence are part of his lasting legacy.

The school will also include an honorary inductee in its first class.