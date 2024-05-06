Pentecost celebration set for May 19 at the cathedral

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will celebrate a Mass on the feast of Pentecost at 2:30 p.m. May 19 at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St.

The theme of the celebration is “In one spirit we were all baptized into the one Body of Christ,” and it’s sponsored by the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry.

“Representatives from the many diverse groups in the archdiocese will come together” at the liturgy, according to an announcement from the office.

Prelude music will begin at 2 p.m. and an ice cream social will follow in the cathedral’s undercroft. Traditional cultural clothing is encouraged.

For more information, contact the office at 471-2146 or 471-2144.