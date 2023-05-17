Ten Ursuline Sisters celebrate jubilees

Ten Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph who ministered in the Archdiocese of Louisville are celebrating jubilees this year, marking 50 to 80 years of religious life. The Ursuline Sisters of Mount St. Joseph are based in Maple Mount, Ky., in the Diocese of Owensboro.

80 years

Sister Naomi Aull

Sister Naomi Aull, a native of Knottsville, Ky., is celebrating 80 years as an Ursuline Sister. Formerly Sister Mary Benigna, she ministered as a teacher in Louisville at St. Margaret Mary, Mother of Good Counsel, St. Ignatius and St. Leonard schools, as well as at Holy Trinity in Fredericksburg, St. Charles in Lebanon and Holy Cross in Loretto.

She also served in outreach ministry at St. Boniface Church and at St. Martin of Tours Church’s Schuhmann Center. After she retired to Mount St. Joseph, she became a volunteer caregiver for the Ursulines in St. Joseph Villa. She currently serves in the ministry of presence and prayer.

Sister Marie Bosco Wathen

Sister Marie Bosco Wathen, a native of St. Joseph, Ky., is celebrating 80 years as an Ursuline Sister. She ministered as a teacher at St. Catherine School in New Haven, St. Bartholomew School and Mother of Good Counsel School.

She also taught in Owensboro, spending 23 years there at Brescia College, and in Missouri. She currently serves in the ministry of presence and prayer.

75 years

Sister Luisa Bickett

Sister Louis Marie “Luisa” Bickett is celebrating 75 years of religious life. A native of Roseville, Ky., she ministered as an educator at St. Edward School as well as elsewhere in Kentucky, New Mexico and Chile. She spent time as a quilter for the Ursuline Sisters Quilt Club. She currently serves in the ministry of presence and prayer.

Sister Clarita Browning

Sister Clarita Browning is celebrating her 75th year of religious life. She is a native of Calvary, Ky. She ministered as a teacher at St. Margaret Mary School and St. Christopher School in Radcliff, Ky. She currently serves in the ministry of presence and prayer.

70 years

Sister Margaret Ann Aull, a native of St. Lawrence, Ky., is celebrating 70 years as an Ursuline Sister. She ministered in education as a teacher at St. Bartholomew School and in the Diocese of Owensboro. She also ministered in pastoral care in Owensboro. She retired in 2022 but continues to volunteer in pastoral care.

Sister Catherine Barber

Sister Catherine Therese Barber, a native of Springfield, Ky., is celebrating 70 years as an Ursuline Sister. She ministered as a teacher at St. Columba, St. Leonard and St. Denis schools in Louisville, as well as at St. Francis School in St. Francis, Ky.

She served as principal of St. Christopher School in Radcliff and she served in the Diocese of Owensboro. Sister Barber currently serves in the ministry of presence and prayer.

Sister Paul Marie Greenwell

Sister Paul Marie Greenwell, a native of New Haven, is celebrating 70 years as an Ursuline Sister. She ministered as a teacher at St. Michael School in Fairfield, Ky., and in the Diocese of Owensboro and St. Louis. She currently serves in the ministry of presence and prayer.

Sister Mary Gerald Payne

Sister Mary Gerald Payne, a native of Knottsville, Ky., is celebrating 70 years as an Ursuline Sister. She ministered as a teacher at St. James and St. Denis schools in Louisville, and at St. Brigid School in Vine Grove, Ky., Holy Cross School in Loretto, Ky., and Flaherty School in Flaherty, Ky.

She also ministered in faith formation at St. Brigid School and served in the Diocese of Owensboro, New Mexico and Missouri. Sister Payne currently serves in the ministry of presence and prayer.

60 years

Sister Mary Celine Weidenbenner

Sister Mary Celine Weidenbenner, a native of Glennonville, Mo., is celebrating 60 years as an Ursuline Sister. She ministered as a teacher at Holy Cross School in Holy Cross, Ky., and Calvary School in Calvary, Ky. She also served in the Diocese of Owensboro.

Since 2007, Sister Weidenbenner has been a teacher at Mary Carrico Memorial School in Knottsville, Ky.

50 years

Sister Jacinta Powers

Sister Jacinta Powers is celebrating 50 years as an Ursuline Sister. A native of Curdsville, Ky., she ministered as an educator at St. Augustine School in Lebanon. She also studied nursing at the University of Louisville and served as an oncology nurse at Norton Hospital. She has also worked with Water With Blessings.

Sister Powers was most recently director of nursing at the Ursuline Motherhouse and is discerning her next ministry.

Jubilarian congratulations may be sent to Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.