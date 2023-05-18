Wedding Anniversaries — May 18, 2023

Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Ramser, members of St. John Paul II Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 19. Mrs. Ramser, the former Kathy Ann Mayer, worked various jobs and is a homemaker. Mr. Ramser retired from Highland Roofing in 2019 after 49 years. The couple have four children and seven grandchildren.

Rick and Paula Ball, members of St. Bernard Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 19. Mrs. Ball, the former Paula Shofner, is retired from Humana. Mr. Ball is retired from General Electric. The couple have three children and nine grandchildren.