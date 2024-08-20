Dominicans offer a ‘Come and See’ weekend at St. Catharine Motherhouse

The Dominican Sisters of Peace will host a free “Come and See” discernment weekend retreat Sept. 13-15 on the Motherhouse campus in St. Catharine, Ky. Single Catholic women ages 18-45 are invited to attend.

Participants may experience a “mini deep-dive into the process of listening to and understanding the call to religious life, known as discernment 101,” said an announcement from the congregation. Participants will also meet sisters in formation and hear their vocation stories.

For more information, contact Sister June Fitzgerald, vocations director for the congregation, at 570-336-3991 or send an email to june.fitzgerald@oppeace.org.