Archbishop calls for day of prayer for peace Sept. 9

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will celebrate a Mass for Peace in Our Communities at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St., at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8.

The archbishop is also calling members of the faithful to observe a day of prayer for peace on Sept. 9, the feast of St. Peter Claver.

St. Peter Claver, a 15th-century Jesuit priest, ministered to enslaved African people in Cartagena, Colombia, for close to four decades. He died in 1654 and was canonized in 1888.

His feast day “is an occasion for heightened prayer and action to strive for peace in our communities,” according to the website of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Resources for observing this day, are available at usccb.org/committees/ad-hoc-committee-against-racism/feast-st-peter-claver.