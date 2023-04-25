‘Heroes of Hope’ honors community leaders

The Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 West Broadway, will host its 11th annual Heroes of Hope Awards Celebration May 23 at 6 p.m.

Six individuals and one neighborhood group will be honored for their contributions to and support of “youth development, family and individual empowerment, the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry and its Catholic Enrichment Center,” according to a news release from the Office of Multicultural Ministry.

This year’s honorees are:

Vernessa Autry, St. Augustine Church

Valerie Boone-Johnson, Immaculate Heart of Mary Church

Brenda McWaters, Cathedral of the Assumption

Geraldine Weathers, Christ the King Church

Eric Williams, St. Martin de Porres Church

Dennis Ford

And community group:

Smoketown Originals

The cost of the event is $40 per person. Proceeds support the programs and services offered by the Catholic Enrichment Center. For more details or sponsorship opportunities, call the center at 776-0262.