Farm, staff receive a blessing

Father Frederick Klotter, rector of the Cathedral of the Assumption, blessed the farmland and staff of Gallrein Farms in Shelbyville, Ky., Aug. 14.

Father Klotter also offered his thanks to Bill Gallrein Jr., owner and operator.

For the past decade, Gallrein has donated fresh produce to the cathedral’s lunch program every week of the growing season.

The produce, including corn, tomatoes, potatoes, green beans, squash, zucchini, peppers and eggplant, are served daily in the cathedral’s Sandefur Dining Hall.

The food nourishes the hungry individuals who come to the hall every day looking for a meal, said Angela Wiggins, an executive assistant at the cathedral.

Volunteer Rita Owens drives to the farm every week during the warm months to pick up the carload of fresh produce and delivers it to the cathedral, where other volunteers clean and prepare it for lunches, Wiggins said.

The remainder is frozen to be used during the lean winter months, she said, adding that the partnership between the cathedral and the farm is a blessing.

Father Frederick Klotter, rector of the Cathedral of the Assumption, prayed during a blessing of Gallrein Farms and its staff in Shelbyville, Ky., Aug. 14. (Photo Special to The Record)