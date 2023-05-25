Wedding Anniversary — May 25, 2023

Doug and Claudia Bell, members of St. Patrick Church, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary today, May 25. They retired in 1999 after owning and operating Shelby Lanes in Shelbyville. The couple have two children.

Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence “Larry” Bauer, members of St. Margaret Mary Church, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today, May 25. Mary “Jude” Bauer, the former Mary Beberdick, worked as a kindergarten assistant teacher at St. Margaret Mary School for 20 years before retiring in 2018. Mr. Bauer worked 38 years for Auto Wheel and Rim Service Company, as well as at Shelby Energy and Mint Julep Experiences. The couple have six children and 19 grandchildren.

Mike and Marcia Morgeson, members of St. Augustine Church in Lebanon, Ky., are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today, May 25. Mrs. Morgeson, the former Marcia Spalding, retired from Independent Stave Co. after 33 years. Mr. Morgeson retired from Pepsi Co. after 35 years. The couple have two children and two grandchildren.