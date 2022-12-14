Bulletin Board — Dec. 15, 2022, edition

Services and Devotions

St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, is hosting its next Special Disciples of Jesus Mass Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A Christmas party sponsored by the Knights of Columbus will immediately follow Mass. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

Advent Season

St. Margaret Mary Church will offer compline — night prayer — each evening during Advent via the St. Margaret Mary Facebook and YouTube pages. Vespers — evening prayer — will be offered each Thursday during Advent at 4:45 p.m. with eucharistic adoration from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Contact Dr. Holly Smith for more information at hsmith@stmm.org.

A “Keep Christ in Christmas” rosary rally will be held on the lawn of St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, on Dec. 17 at noon.

The Louisville Chorus will perform “Canticles of Christmas: Carols Conveying the Christmas Story,” Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. at St. Brigid Church, 1520 Hepburn Ave. Tickets are $23 for general admission, $20 for seniors and $5 for students. For more information, call 968-6300 or visit LouisvilleChorus.org.

The Chapel of St. Philip, 236 Woodbine St., is hosting Christmas Caroling in the Neighborhood Dec. 18 at 5:30 p.m. All are invited to join in the singing. Warm refreshments will be offered after caroling the neighborhood.

Vocations

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11 a.m. Dec. 19 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Father Patrick Dolan will deliver an Advent/Christmas message.

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

“Mission for Peace: Dominicans in Prayer and Action” — a program for single Catholic women between 18 and 45 years old — will be offered by the Dominican Sisters of Peace in January.

Women are invited to attend via Zoom or in person at one of three locations: Columbus, Ohio; Great Bend, Kan.; or New Haven, Conn. This program will be held January 13-15 and is free to attend.

For more information, contact Sister Mai-dung Nguyen at 405-248-7027 or mai-dung.nguyen@oppeace.org.

Support Groups

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center.

The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Rd. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

Here and There

The 16th annual Clergy Appreciation Dinner, hosted by the Knights of Columbus, will be Jan. 15 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in St. Martha Church’s gym, 2825 Klondike Lane. The cost is $20 per person, which covers the cost of the chicken dinner, dessert and beverages.

To purchase tickets, email Jack Banbury at jackban@aol.com before Jan. 3. Tickets will not be available at the door. All are invited.

The Ladies of Good Shepherd will hold its January Card Party For A Cause on Jan. 10 in Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Ave. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Admission is $8 per person and includes lunch and a door prize drawing ticket. Half of the proceeds will benefit the Catholic Women’s Organization (Africa). For reservations call 749-9780. In case of snow, we will follow JCPS cancellation policy. All are invited to attend.

Education and Enrichment

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges in Scripture related to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom. The programs will be offered on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The next dates and topics are:

Jan. 5 and 6: Basics of faith.

Jan. 12 and 13: Looking for truth in the wrong places.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.