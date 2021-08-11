The 13th annual Jeremy Mattingly Golf Scramble fundraiser will take place Oct. 16 at 9 a.m. at Quail Chase Golf Course, 7000 Cooper Chapel Road.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Jeremy Mattingly Endowment Fund at St. Xavier High School and the Jeremy Mattingly Foundation Scholarship, which benefits Catholic high school students. The foundation’s mission is to keep the spirit and memory of Jeremy Mattingly alive by helping youth achieve their educational goals.

The entry fee is $75 per person or $300 per team and includes greens fees, golf cart and a box lunch. Individuals interested in golfing must make a reservation by calling or sending a text message to Pam Mattingly at 551-5844 or email pmattingly714@gmail.com.

The cost of sponsoring a hole is $100 and individuals interested in sponsorship, or making a donation to the foundation, should send the sponsor or donor name, address, email address and phone number to Pam and Joe Mattingly, 856 Linwood Avenue, Louisville, Ky., 40217, by Oct. 1.