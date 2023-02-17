St. Xavier student wins National award

Lorenzo Martinelli, a senior at St. Xavier High School, has been named a recipient of the national 2022-2023 Youth Virtues, Valor, and Vision Award from the National Catholic Educational Association (NCEA). The association presents 10 awards to students around the nation.

The award is given for “selfless service, determination, innovation and ideals that are changing the world,” according to the NCEA.

Lorenzo and his sister Arianna Martinelli, a senior at Sacred Heart Academy, are the founders of the non-profit Tandem, whose mission is to connect high school students with senior citizens in nursing homes, according to St. Xavier. Tandem pairs students with elderly individuals for a weekly 30-minute phone call.

“During Tandem calls, pairs just have conversations. They tell incredible stories of overcoming struggle, share timeless lessons, converse about experiences, communicate unique perspectives, and build valuable friendships,” according to Tandem-app.org. “Seniors become invested in their partner’s growth, and high schoolers are transformed through invaluable engagement with a lifetime of experiences.”