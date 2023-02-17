Local parishioner to be honored at life banquet

Mary Ann Schubert, a long-time parishioner of St. Stephen Martyr Church, will be honored by Right to Life of Louisville at its 50th annual Celebration of Life banquet March 16.

Schubert will receive the Volunteer of the Year award.

Mississippi’s attorney general, Lynn Fitch, will receive the Margie Montgomery Valor award.

The banquet will take place at the Kentucky Exposition Center, 937 Phillips Lane, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The keynote speaker will be Rachel Campos-Duffy, author and host of the Fox and Friends Weekend show.

Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased by visiting rtllou.org or by calling 897-5433.