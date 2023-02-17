Passionist Father Richard Parks dies at 84

Passionist Father Richard Parks died on Feb. 14. He was 84 and was in his 53rd year of priesthood.

Father Parks, a native of Flint, Mich., began his studies as a Passionist seminarian in 1961 and professed his first vows in 1963. He was ordained to the priesthood in June 1970.

Father Parks received a bachelor’s in philosophy, a Master of Divinity from Catholic Theological Union-Chicago and a degree in counseling.

He served on the retreat teams in Passionist Retreat Houses in Texas and California, and he served as a pastor in Ohio.

Father Parks served terms on the Provincial Council and as Local Superior in Louisville and California. He was assigned to the Passionst Sacred Heart Community in Louisville in 2015.

Father Parks is survived by his siblings Ray Parks and Diane Horstman.

Visitation will begin 9 a.m. Feb. 20 at St. Agnes Church, 1920 Newburg Road. The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be at a later date in the Passionist Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Passionist Community, 1924 Newburg Road, Louisville, Ky.,