Official — New associate vocation director appointed

Reverend Kien Nguyen is to be associate vocation director for the Archdiocese of Louisville while remaining as pastor of St. Gregory Church in Samuels, Ky. This appointment is effective June 16.

Father Nguyen, born in Vietnam, studied at St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, St. Meinrad, Ind. He was ordained May 26, 2018.

Since ordination, he has served as associate pastor of Holy Trinity and Holy Name churches in addition to St. Gregory.

Father Nguyen replaces Father Peter Q. Do as associate vocation director.