St. Stephen Martyr students ‘Give A Day’ to help cancer patients

Students at St. Stephen Martyr School participated in the Mayor’s Give A Day service initiative by donating 200 care packages to cancer patients served by CBC Consultants in Blood Disorders and Cancer at Baptist Health Louisville.

The entire student body gets involved in this project annually by collecting items, decorating gift bags and filling them. Care package items this year included prayer pillows, prayer cards, hand sanitizer, snacks and tissues.

In years past, 12 student ambassadors were invited to deliver the care packages to patients, meet and talk to doctors and get a tour of the clinic. Due to the pandemic, the students were not able to do that this year.

“This has been an amazing learning opportunity for our students and a true blessing to patients,” said Joyce Curry, who volunteers to assist with service projects at St. Stephen Martyr.

“The students receive many thank you notes from patients expressing their gratitude and urging them to continue the good work.”

The students have been doing the service project for eight years and since then have donated about 2,000 care packages to cancer patients.

The Mayor’s Give A Day, usually a two-week event, was observed throughout April this year. It’s an opportunity for students and individuals in the community to donate their time to serving others.