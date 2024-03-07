Notre Dame students raise funds 

Notre Dame Academy students sat in Addie and Baylor’s Treehouse, a new reading area built in the school’s library. The Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation funded the library’s renovation in 2022. (File Photo Special to The Record)

Students at Notre Dame Academy raised more than $2,300 during Catholic Schools Week, observed Jan. 28-Feb. 3.

A game of quarter toss raised $400 for the Patrick Leroy Memorial Scholarship Foundation, which honors Patrick Leroy who died shortly after graduating from Notre Dame in 2009. Patrick suffered from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and used a wheelchair during his time as a student.

The foundation honors one student each year “who exemplifies the qualities that made Patrick such a remarkable person: inclusion, kindness, a positive attitude, and a desire to serve others,” said Daivie Kay, the school’s recruitment and development curriculum coordinator.

In the fall, Patrick’s mother Robyne Leroy and his sister Katie Leroy, visited Notre Dame and spoke to students about the importance of kindness and inclusion, Kay said. Students also raised more than $1,900 for the Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation, whose mission is to encourage children’s imagination through access to books. Addie and Baylor were students at Notre Dame who died in a traffic accident in 2020. The foundation has donated more than 55,000 books to children since it was founded in 2021, according to its website. The foundation also funded the renovation of the school’s library, including the construction of a new reading area, in 2022.