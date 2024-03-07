Lourdes girls win third consecutive championship

Our Lady of Lourdes School’s eighth-grade girls basketball team posed for a photo following their championship match against Notre Dame Academy Feb. 17 in Mercy Academy’s gymnasium. The win is the team’s third consecutive Catholic School Athletic Association championship. (Photo Special to The Record)

Our Lady of Lourdes School eighth-grade girls’ basketball team won the Catholic School Athletic Association’s championship in the 1AA division against Notre Dame Academy. It’s the team’s third consecutive championship, according to the CSAA.

Champions in 17 basketball divisions of the CSAA were named during tournaments held in February.

The final results for girls’ championships were:

Sixth-grade Division 1AA — St. Michael School defeated Notre Dame Academy 29-17.

Sixth-grade Division 1A — St. Bernard School defeated St. Martha School 34-31.

Sixth-grade Division 2 — St. Michael defeated St. Patrick 20-6.

Sixth-grade Division 3 — St. Margaret School Black defeated Holy Trinity School Green 8-7.

Eighth-grade Division 1 AA — Our Lady of Lourdes School defeated Notre Dame 38-13.

Eighth-grade Division 1A — St. Raphael School defeated St. Athanasius School 51-17.

Eighth-grade Division 2 — St. Michael Grey defeated Holy Trinity White 26-4.

The final results for boys’ championships were:

Sixth-grade Division 1AA — St. Patrick defeated St. Agnes School 29-21.

Sixth-grade Division 1A — St. Aloysius School defeated St. Paul School 42-21.

Sixth-grade Division 2AA — St. Margaret Mary defeated Holy Trinity 32-28.

Sixth-grade Division 2A — St. Aloysius White defeated St. Stephen Martyr School 27-23.

Sixth-grade Division 3 — St. Patrick defeated Holy Trinity White 15-8.

Eighth-grade Division 1AA — Holy Trinity defeated Holy Spirit School 44-36.

Eighth-grade Division 1A — St. Raphael defeated Ascension School 52-43.

Eighth-grade Division 2AA — St. Patrick defeated Holy Trinity 53-44.

Eighth-grade Division 2A — Ascension defeated St. Aloysius 24-14.

Eighth-grade Division 3 — Holy Trinity White defeated Holy Trinity Green 31-23.

In the divisions for boys’ teams, the championships were played at Trinity High School, St. Xavier High School and DeSales High School. In the divisions for girls’ teams, the championships were played at Mercy Academy and Assumption High School.