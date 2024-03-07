Bulletin Board — March 7, 2024

SERVICES, DEVOTIONS

The Living Stations of the Cross, presented by St. Athanasius School students, will be offered several times during Holy Week. All are invited to the presentations held in the church, 5915 Outer Loop.

March 25 at 6 p.m.

March 26 at 10 a.m.

March 28 will begin with 5th graders and kindergarteners enacting the Passover at 1 p.m. and 6th and 7th graders presenting the stations at 1:15 p.m.

Stations of the Cross will be prayed at 1 p.m. each Friday during Lent at one of four Catholic cemeteries in Louisville.

On March 15, Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre and students from St. Francis of Assisi School will lead the Stations of the Cross at Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road. Participants will gather at the intersection next to the office parking area.

The stations cover a distance of 300-400 yards. Those unable to walk the distance may drive to each station and pray from their cars. For more information, call the Catholic Cemeteries office at 451-7710.

A Catholic Charismatic Renewal gathering will be held on March 17 at Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road, at 2 p.m. “Let Our Light Shine,” a Lenten event, will offer testimony, healing prayers, worship and praise. For more information, contact Bob Garvey at 435-6186 or bgarvey@aol.com.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer on March 11 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Chapel, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold a Holy Hour for vocations on March 13 at 12:45 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. All are welcome.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated on March 24 at 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special-needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, or to help with the ministry, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

RETREATS

Louisville Catholic Women, a ministry of Family Renewal Project, is hosting a Lenten meditative retreat on the topic of “The Beatitudes Gaze of Christ: Encountering Christ in Spiritual Poverty” on March 16 at St. Luke Church, 4211 Jim Hawkins Dr., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The retreat will be led by Julia O’Connor and will include prayer, lectio divina, silence, adoration, confession and Mass. Registration is $10 and can be made by visiting bit.ly/LCW324.

A Multicultural Women’s Day of Reflection, hosted by the Office of Multicultural Ministry, will be offered on March 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Flaget Retreat Center, 1935 Lewiston Dr. Registration is $15. For more information and to register, call the office at 471-2146.

A Maranatha Retreat, designed for those who are chronically ill and their caregivers, will be held at the Flaget Retreat Center, 1935 Lewiston Dr., on May 11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The retreat will offer spiritual presentations, small-group sharing, meditation and sacraments.

The retreat is meant for those with various illnesses and medical conditions — including cancer, diabetes, heart and lung problems, stroke, depression, stress and anxiety. The event is free, but registration is required. To register, contact Denise Bouchard in the Family Ministries Office at 636-0296 or dbouchard@archlou.org.

YOUTH AND YOUNG ADULTS

Louisville Young Catholics will hold its next Distilled Doctrine event at 7 p.m. March 11 at 21st in Germantown, 1481 St. Shelby St. Dr. Brian Engelland, professor emeritus at The Catholic University of America, will present “The Blessed Virgin as Advocata Nostra.”

For more information, email louisvilleyoungcatholics@yahoo.com.

OUTREACH OPPORTUNITIES

Sister Visitor Center — a service of Catholic Charities of Louisville that provides emergency assistance — is seeking donations of adult coats, hats, gloves and scarves. All gently used or new winter attire is appreciated.

Contact Sister Visitor Center at 776-0155, ext. 104, for more information.

The Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway, needs volunteers to assist at the front desk, answer phone calls and let guests into the building. The center also needs volunteers to work with the expanding Dare to Care services. Those who are interested should call the center at 776-0262 or visit to fill out a volunteer information form.

The Schuhmann Center, 730 East Gray St., a ministry of the Shrine of St. Martin of Tours that serves homeless men and women, needs donations of men’s new underwear and T-shirts sizes large and extra large in anticipation of summer. To donate, call Jim Nix at 589-6696.

ORGANIZATIONS

The Lay Missionaries of Charity is holding its next meeting March 13 at 4 p.m. at St. Aloysius Church in Shepherdsville, Ky. The group follows the way of life demonstrated by St. Teresa of Calcutta by donating time to serve others.

All are welcome to attend the meeting, which will include prayer, Liturgy of the Hours, Mass and the rosary. For more information, email Martha Green at lmcarchlou@gmail.com.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. March 18 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Father Tony Smith will discuss, “How Can We Better Create a Culture for Vocations?”

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

The Catholic Single Adults Club is hosting singles 50 and over for dinner at Applebee’s on March 24 at 5 p.m. For more information, call 553-1476.

The St. Raphael Green Giants Environmental Team is hosting a presentation by Dr. John Hans Gilderbloom called “Challenges and Champions: Cities lead the way to solving climate chaos.” It will be offered on March 25 at 7:30 p.m. in the Raphael Room, 2141 Lancashire Ave.

VOCATIONS

The Dominican Sisters of Peace will offer a free Come and See discernment weekend retreat March 15-17 for single Catholic women ages 18-45 on their Motherhouse campus in Akron, Ohio, and via Zoom. To register, visit http://tinyurl.com/mrxum9xf.

For more information, call or text June Fitzgerald at 570-336-3991 or send an email to june.fitzgerald@oppeace.org.

ALUMNI EVENTS

The Flaget Alumni Association’s next meeting and luncheon will be held March 13 at noon in the Elk’s Club #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church. The speaker will be Dr. Sean Ryan, executive vice president of Bellarmine University. Dr. Ryan was the senior officer leading the transition of Bellarmine athletics from Division II to Division I.

Lunch is $9. For more information, visit Flaget.org.

Members of St. Vincent de Paul School’s class of 1955 are invited to attend a reunion this summer. For more information, contact Bonita Hyberger McCubbins at 241-9675 or Sharon Guenthner at 222-0266 or 579-0376.

St. Margaret Mary School’s class of 1974 is planning a 50-year reunion the weekend of June 14. All members of the class of 1974 are asked to visit the planning committee’s website at https://sites.google.com/view/smm7450/home for more information.

HERE and THERE

Presentation Academy’s annual Pot O’ Gold fundraiser drawing will be March 15 at 10 a.m. All money raised benefits the school’s Annual Fund. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.presentationacademy.org/pot-ogold or call 583-5935.

Immaculata Classical Academy is selling bourbon raffle tickets to support its seventh annual “Appeal of the Immaculata.” Tickets are $50 for a chance to win. Tickets can be purchased online at https://givebutter.com/Bourbon2024. The drawing will be held at the Celebratory Dinner on March 16.

SUPPORT GROUPS

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets at St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

Catholic Charities of Louisville is offering a presentation on Catholic social teaching at two parishes in the coming weeks:

March 13, 6 p.m. at St. Monica Church in Bardstown, Ky.

March 18, 6 p.m. at St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley, Ky.

Father John Schwartzlose, director of mission at Catholic Charities, will lead the presentations. All are welcome to attend.

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Worship will offer a Communion Minister Update session on March 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Incarnation Church, 2229 Lower Hunters Trace. Registration is requested by March 5.

Registration can be made by emailing worship@archlou.org or calling 636-0296 ext. 1260.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer several faith formation classes this month.

Adolescent Moral Development, March 18, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane.

Introduction to Prayer, March 20, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church in Mount Washington, Ky.

For more details about each class and a full listing, view the course catalog at: https://archlouff.org/. Each class is $10. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext.1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges presented in Scripture relating to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom.

The programs will be offered on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The next dates and topics are:

March 14 and 15: Why Mass? Prayer, Sacrifice, Fundraising, Instruction, Practice, Sharing or Something Else?

March 21 and 22: Science of Gender Confusion

March 28 and 29: No class in observance of Holy Week

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.